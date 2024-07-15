The Value of World Language

“5 Reasons Everyone Should Know at Least Two Languages” Infographic by Middlebury Interactive Language

Middlebury Interactive Language’s free poster download illustrates five reasons to learn another language. It’s time to think more about “the why” of language learning. If your “why” explanation has centered only around college admittance requirements, you may be inadvertently advocating for your students to think in the short term and to treat language learning as a chore or necessary evil. In this issue, explore more about “the why” and the value of languages.