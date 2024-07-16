Submit Release
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Ranked in Vault’s Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked in Vault’s Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For in multiple categories.

Vault’s Annual Law Firm Associate Survey identifies top law firms across categories that encompass career development, job satisfaction, and quality of life factors. With over 20,000 participating associates across 180+ participating firms, the results of Vault’s research process represent the anonymous personal experiences and opinions of the surveyed associate attorneys.

"Being recognized in Vault’s Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For is a testament to our firm's dedication to creating a supportive and innovative workplace,” managing partner Thomas Dunlap stated. “We are honored to see our efforts reflected in such prestigious rankings and remain committed to fostering an environment where our team can thrive."

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized in the following categories for Vault’s Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For rankings:
• Hours: #10 (Tie)
• Wellness: #17
• Pro Bono: #19
• Firm Culture: #19 (Tie)
• Technology & Innovation: #19 (Tie)
• Informal Training, Mentoring & Sponsorship: #22

“DBL has been dedicated to improving employee satisfaction and it’s incredibly rewarding to see those efforts reflected in the Vault’s ‘Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For’ survey results,” CEO DeAnna Burke said. “This achievement underscores DBL’s commitment to creating a firm where employees are engaged, recognized, and motivated to Do Better Law.”

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only offering a full array of business and estate legal services but – more importantly – by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses which they represent. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.

