Bishop Swing’s new Book Explores the Intersection of God and Nuclear Weapons

An original meditation on the threat of annihilation and how faith offers a way to encounter The End of everything.
The read is so easy going, one forgets they are digesting strong moral medicine.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bishop William E. Swing, founder of the United Religions Initiative, has released a thought-provoking new book titled “God and Nuclear Weapons: Meditations at the End of the Atomic Age.” This timely and relevant book delves into the complex relationship between belief in a life-creating God and the reality of a life-denying nuclear arsenal. While life teeters on the edge of extinction, this book offers the full biblical scope of hope in the face of extinction.
— Jonathan Granoff, President of the Global Security Institute
Bishop Swing’s book is organized around an on-going conversation with his friend, the former Secretary of State, George Shultz, who initially asked, “Bill, what do you think?” regarding nuclear weapons. This book is a posthumous answer. The author goes on at the end of each chapter to pass along the same question to the reader: “What do you think?”
One Amazon reviewer describes the book as “a must-read for anyone grappling with the reality of nuclear weapons in our world today.” The book has received high praise for its thought-provoking and insightful approach to a complex and vital issue. Bishop Swing’s unique perspective as a religious leader and nuclear weapons abolitionist adds a valuable perspective to the ongoing conversation about nuclear weapons.
As the number of nuclear armed nations grows and the weapons are modernized with ever greater lethal strength, Bishop Swing asserts that this is the moment for “end-time thinking.” “God and Nuclear Weapons: Meditations at the End of the Atomic Age” is available now on Amazon and other major book retailers. For more information, please visit Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons.
Bishop Swing’s book is about a property dispute between God and nuclear armed nations over nothing less than life on planet Earth. And where hope abides in the end! “God and Nuclear Weapons” is sure to spark thoughtful reflections which lead to actions.
