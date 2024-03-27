ACADEMY AWARDS and YOUTH AWARDS - Nominations Open
Nominations Open for 5th Annual Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award
As a citizen of this great nation with thousands of nuclear weapons, enough to destroy the world, we do not need any more bomb making material. I plead with you to reject this license!”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood awards the best picture of the year, and this year it lavished praise on the movie, “Oppenheimer”. This movie tells the story of the man who changed history by leading the project that created the atomic bomb and thrust the world into the Atomic Age.
Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons (Voices) will give the 2024 award to a young person or persons who have made a valiant effort to undo what Oppenheimer created, a means of potentially annihilating life on Earth. Voices is looking for youth who will help to change history by taking one action toward the abolition of nuclear weapons.
In 2023, Yogev Von Kundra, a grassroots social justice, peace and environmental activist, was selected the winner of the fourth Voices Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award. Yogev’s efforts in southwest Virginia and Oakridge, Tennessee include farming, working with autistic children and his role as treasurer of the Appalachian Peace Education Center. To learn more about Yogev’s work visit www.voices-uri.org/youth-award. The year before that, the award was presented to a young scholar in Vienna. And the year before that, to a young environmentalist in Canada.
Originally, the stars of this youth award were two elderly men, former Secretary of State, George Shultz and Mikhail Gorbachev, former President of the Soviet Union. As part of Voices, they yearned to have young people understand the threat and to do something about it, so they inaugurated this award. The official name is The Gorbachev/Shultz Legacy Youth Award.
In this year, 2024, leading politicians of the world claim that they are now ready to use nuclear weapons in war. In this same year, Voices is searching the world for nominees for the Youth Award. If you want to nominate a youth or if you are a youth and want to nominate yourself, we are now accepting nomination submissions for the Fifth Annual Voices Youth Award 2024. We invite nominations for individual youth (35 years of age or below) or youth organizations working on nuclear disarmament.
Requested submission materials include the name of an individual or organization, and supporting narrative, no longer than 250 words. Additional materials can include online posts, photos, website articles, and a video no longer than three minutes. Other supporting materials are welcome.
Nominations can be submitted either by filling out the submission form on the Voices website Awards Page or by emailing required materials directly to contact@voices-uri.org. Enter "Voices Youth Award Submission" in the subject line. Submissions must be received by June 28, 2024. The winner will be announced on August 6, 2024, in coordination with the yearly commemoration of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.
Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons is part of United Religions Initiative (URI).
