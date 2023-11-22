BARRIER PLASTICS, BP POLYMERS WELCOMES NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
Barrier Plastics, Inc. and BP Polymers, LLC announce the appointment of Kiera Anne Callahan as the new General Counsel effective November 1st, 2023.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BARRIER PLASTICS, BP POLYMERS WELCOMES NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
Barrier Plastics, Inc. and BP Polymers, LLC are excited to announce the appointment of Kiera Anne Callahan as the new Corporate General Counsel. Kiera, a 2022 graduate of University of Virginia School of Law, is General Counsel for both companies effective November 1st, 2023.
Previous to her new role as General Counsel, Kiera served as VP of Strategy for both Barrier Plastics and BP Polymers. While attending UVA Law, Kiera interned at the U.S. Dept. of Justice, Civil Rights Section and was President of the Advocates of Disability Rights. She was also a Fellow of the Law and Public Service Program at UVA Law. Kiera is a member of the Virginia State Bar.
Prior to her acceptance at UVA Law, Kiera received her Bachelors degree in Anthropology with a Certificate in Medical Anthropology from University of California, Irvine and graduated Summa Cum Laude. She was an ambassador with the Dean's Ambassadors Council for Social Sciences and was a member of the Tau Sigma National Honor Society.
Steve Pinsky, CEO of both Barrier Plastics and BP Polymers, welcomed Kiera, "We are pleased and very excited to have Kiera join as General Counsel. In addition to her legal expertise, Kiera's passion, enthusiasm and commitment for our corporate mission in providing safe and sustainable barrier technology for plastic packaging is contagious!"
BP Polymers, LLC partners with container manufacturers in presenting Kortrax® Barrier Resin (BR) technology to end users for various industries such as food, flavors, health and beauty aids, automotive , crop protection, and industrial chemicals. Plastic containers produced by manufacturers utilizing Kortrax® BR are identified as Baritainers® and have a food safe UV tracer for visual confirmation of the presence of the additive.
Fluorine or fluorine compounds are not utilized when a Kortrax® BR grade is included within plastic containers, and EPA analysis has not identified any PFAS, PFOS compounds in containers or filling goods stored in Kortrax® PE/PP constructed packages. None of the ingredients of Kortrax® have been identified as being on the list of OECD PFAS, PFOS precursors. And Kortrax® is FDA and EU compliant.
ABOUT BP POLYMERS, LLC:
BP Polymers was founded in 2009 after years of extensive materials research and product development. Based in CA, NC and VA, BP Polymers is the sole US manufacturer of Kortrax® Barrier Resins. BP Polymers’ sister company, Barrier Plastics, Inc., is also located in CA, NC and VA and is the home of Baritainers®. For more information, please visit us at www.barrierplastics.com.
CONTACT:
Kevin J. Callahan, Chief Operating Officer
BP Polymers, LLC
O: (949) 633-1115
kevin@bppolymers.com
Kevin Callahan
BP Polymers, LLC
+1 949-380-1611
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn