Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Groundbreaking Manufacturing Apprenticeship Program in Partnership with Intel

Phoenix, AZ – Today, alongside Intel and the Arizona Commerce Authority, Governor Katie Hobbs announced a groundbreaking apprenticeship program for manufacturing facility technicians that will build on the already strong foundation of workforce development in the state and connect Arizonans to good jobs in growing industries.

As Arizona has solidified its position as a national and international semiconductor hub, Governor Hobbs has prioritized developing semiconductor workforce talent to give companies the labor they need and ensure all Arizonans benefit from our semiconductor boom.

"Since 1979, Intel has been a true partner in growing together, and making our state the thriving and prosperous place it is today," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "That partnership continues as Intel launches its first ever U.S. registered apprenticeship program for manufacturing facility technicians. This apprenticeship represents much more than just another program, it’s a bridge for middle-class Arizonans to enter our state’s fast-growing semiconductor industry and launch a career with limitless potential. I am proud to bring together government, industry, education, and community leaders to help launch this worthwhile collaboration."

The program is in partnership with SEMI Foundation, Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, Maricopa Community Colleges, and the Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board – made possible with a 4 million dollar investment from the State of Arizona. Selected apprentices will be full-time Intel employees on day one and will earn a certificate and college credit upon successful completion of the one-year program.

The news comes as Phoenix recently broke San Francisco’s “monopoly” on SEMICON West, the premier microelectronics exhibition in the country, and Maricopa County was named the best county in America for economic development.

The program builds on the workforce development programs Governor Hobbs has prioritized to ensure working families have an opportunity to thrive in Arizona’s growing economy, including: