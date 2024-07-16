AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at Academy Open Source Days on July 28
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux, the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that board chair benny Vasquez is slated to speak at this year’s Academy Open Source Days event adjacent to the multi-day VFX gathering SIGGRAPH.
Scheduled to talk at 4:05 p.m. MST on July 28 at the Hyatt Regency Denver in Denver, Colorado, Vasquez will present her Open Source Days session titled, “AlmaLinux, The First Three Years and Beyond.” Detailed session information is available at:
https://events.linuxfoundation.org/open-source-days/program/schedule/.
Open Source Days, hosted by the Academy Software Foundation, is the leading event that encourages open-source software development for the visual effects, animation and DCC industries, and facilitates professionals from creative studios, software and hardware companies, etc., to work together. Leading up to their main program on July 28, Open Source Days will also hold a series of virtual town halls for Academy Software Foundation projects including MaterialX, OpenPBR, OpenColorIO, Open RV, among others. Projects will share milestones, highlights, future roadmaps, and answer questions from the community.
AlmaLinux representatives will be available throughout the event to discuss the foundation’s latest updates. To request a meeting with AlmaLinux during Open Source Days, email hello@almalinux.org.
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
