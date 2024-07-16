The Roxborough Group Appoints Sam Caven as Managing Director of Acquisitions
The Roxborough Group, a leading real estate investment firm, today announced the appointment of Starwood Capital Group veteran Sam Caven as Managing Director of Acquisitions. In this role, Caven will work together with Matt McCormick to lead the acquisitions team, overseeing the origination, underwriting and execution of new investment opportunities.
The Roxborough Group focuses on opportunistic, value-add and transitional real estate assets, high-yielding real estate debt and real estate-related operating businesses. The firm is currently investing on behalf of Roxborough Fund III, L.P., a value-add fund with capital commitments of more than $518 million.
"Sam's extensive real estate experience and proven leadership make him a key addition to our growing team," said Marc Perrin, founder and managing partner at The Roxborough Group. "Sam and I previously worked together and have been friends for many years. I am confident that Sam's strategic vision and unique skill set will contribute significantly to our continued success and future growth."
“We are excited to have Sam join the team as we head into what we anticipate will be a period of elevated investment activity for the firm. His track record across different property types, up and down the capital stack and special situations will help us to capitalize on attractive investment opportunities ahead,” said McCormick, Managing Director of Acquisitions at The Roxborough Group.
Prior to joining The Roxborough Group, Caven served as a Managing Director at Starwood Capital Group where he successfully executed on more than $5 billion in acquisitions and almost $3 billion in dispositions of office, industrial and residential properties in the Western United States. He served instrumental roles in many important growth initiatives including the formation of Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE: SFR), a publicly traded single-family residential REIT as well as Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, a public non-traded REIT focused on core-plus investments.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the team at Roxborough,” said Caven. “I have always been impressed with Roxborough’s nimble, yet disciplined investment approach and I am excited to be part of the future growth of the firm.”
About The Roxborough Group
The Roxborough Group (“Roxborough”) is a private real estate investment firm founded in 2013. Headquartered in San Francisco, the firm has a broad mandate to invest in all real estate asset classes, both directly and with operating partners. Roxborough focuses on opportunistic, value-add and transitional real estate assets, high-yielding real estate debt, real estate-related operating businesses, as well as high quality, lower risk, and longer duration real estate investments. For more information, please visit www.theroxboroughgroup.com.
