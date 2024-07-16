Ride to Raise Awareness and support suicide prevention strategies for military members and veterans struggling with Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and PTSD

UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge Rider Selects Resurrecting Lives as Charity Partner

Ride will help Raise Awareness and support suicide prevention strategies for military members and veterans struggling with the wounds of war including Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge is a grueling 10,000-mile ride across the country that will kick off on August 4, 2024, in Daytona Beach, Florida, and conclude in Homer, Alaska. Participation is limited to just 100 new riders but welcomes all previous riders to return to the bi-annual challenge, which could include thousands of riders who are setting out to make a difference.

Each rider is required to select a charity partner for whom he/she will raise money while completing the challenge through America. Patrick Romeo, rider #988, selected Resurrecting Lives Foundation again after riding on behalf of Resurrecting Lives in 2020. Romeo is an Air Force Veteran and Retired Firefighter, and currently working for The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Finishing in thirteen days and having accomplished what I set out to do, I didn’t think I would do the ride again, having nothing to prove,” says Romeo of his 2020 ride. “Then, in July of 2022, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's 10-digit number was replaced with the roll-out of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Knowing 22 veterans die by suicide daily in the United States and that the VA estimates veteran suicides at slightly more than 1.5 times higher than that of non-veterans (even higher for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) Veterans), the fact that the new three-digit phone number and my rider number were both 988 seemed more than coincidence.”

Riders must adhere to a strict set of challenge rules, including sleeping outside with their bike, not using a GPS, and only relying on directions given at each subsequent checkpoint.

Every dollar raised by Romeo will go directly to Resurrecting Lives Foundation projects to prevent suicides among U.S. service members and veterans.

In addition to seeking donations for Resurrecting Lives, the organization requests sponsorship partners to help build additional awareness for Patrick Romeo and to support his ride expenses.

Sponsorship Levels Available

Legend - $1,000

Chief - $500

Warrior - $250

Lakota - $100

Or you can join the “Pay by the Mile! Pledge”

Donation Challenges Pledge for 10,000-mile Journey:

$10.00/mile pledged =$100,000 (Corporate Challenge)

$1.00/mile pledged = $10,000

$.10/mile pledged = $1,000

$.01/mile = $100

To donate or for more information on Patrick Romeo’s ride, please visit:

• https://bit.ly/RLFRaiseAwareness

About Resurrecting Lives

Resurrecting Lives Foundation is a national nonprofit organization focused on preventing suicides among U.S. service members and veterans by raising awareness of and advocating treatment for undiagnosed or untreated cases of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

45- 3554793

For more information, please visit:

• https://hokaheychallenge.com/

• https://resurrectinglives.org/

Interview opportunities available on request.



###