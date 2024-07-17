IBI Healthcare Strategic Expansion - Acquiring Eberbach Plastic Surgery
With the addition of Eberbach, we’re keen to provide a seamless and transformative healthcare experience for our patients to meet their respective holistic needs”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBI Healthcare Institute is pleased to announce the acquisition of Eberbach Plastic Surgery (IBI Eberbach). A 30-year-old plastic surgery practice, run by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Eberbach.
However, with a forward-thinking approach, IBI is constantly redefining and expanding healthcare and services. Patients will eventually get a luxury aesthetic experience and a full suite of cosmetic and med spa services under IBI Enterprises.
Nevertheless, Eberbach Plastic Surgery has been recognized for decades for patient care and surgical results. Dr. Mark Eberbach is a well-known plastic surgeon. Moreover, built a practice known for patient safety, innovative techniques, and artistic surgical outcomes.
Additionally, he has received many awards for his work. Especially in breast augmentation, facelifts, and body contouring. His approach to surgery is natural-looking results. Personalized plans for each patient.
Plastic Surgery Services
In addition to plastic surgery, IBI Healthcare is addressing the growing need for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures:
• Aesthetics Procedures - Botox, Sculptra and Facial Fillers.
• Male Procedures – Male Breast Reduction and Daddy-Do-Over.
• Reconstructive Surgery - Scar Revision, Accidental Wound Care, Body and Face Reconstruction.
• Breast Procedures - Breast Lift, Breast Reduction, Breast Augmentation, and Breast Implant Removal.
• Cosmetic Surgery Procedures - Permanent Makeup, Lip Blushing, Scar Camouflage, and Paramedical Tattoos.
• Face Procedures - Morpheus8, Brow Lift, Croton Oil Peel, Eyelid Lift, FaceTite, Facial Fat Grafting, Face and Neck Lift.
• Med Spa Treatments - IV Therapy, Dermaplaning, DiamondGlow, Facials, Microneedling, Chemical Peels, Waxing and Spray Tanning.
• Body Procedures - Arm Lift, Body Lift, BodyTite, Brazilian Butt Lift, Labiaplasty, Liposuction, Thigh Lift, Mommy Makeover, and Drainless Tummy Tuck.
IBI Healthcare Institute’s Strategic Expansion - CEO Statement
Dr. A. Christopher Ibikunle, MD, FACS (Founding CEO, Executive Chair, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, IBI Healthcare). I’m thrilled about this strategic move:
"As IBI Healthcare Institute grows. Our team is excited to add to our services by bringing in Dr. Eberbach and the practice’s reputation for greatness. Undeniably, the addition of Eberbach, facilitates our growth to focus on providing a seamless. As well as transformative healthcare experience for our patients to meet their holistic needs".
Eberbach Plastic Surgery Acquisition - Founder Statement
Dr. Mark Eberbach, MD (Founder, Eberbach Plastic Surgery). I’m excited about the expanded plastic surgery offerings:
"With this acquisition, we believe real healthcare is not just about the body. But also the confidence that comes with it. Incorporating Eberbach Plastic Surgery procedures into the IBI Healthcare Institute service portfolio will bring these high standards of care to a broader patient base".
Benefits of the Acquisition
• Advanced Technology - Access to cutting-edge plastic surgery equipment and techniques.
• Expanded Reach - Lastly, increasing the institute's capacity to serve more patients with aesthetic needs.
• Enhanced Expertise - Integrating Eberbach's experienced board-certified surgeons, and highly trained lead injectors, aestheticians, and medical staff.
IBI Healthcare Institute's Strategic Expansion - The Patient Care Impact
With the expansion, eventually, patients will have access to more services. Furthermore, the strategic fit between the two will mean seamless integration of the latest medical technology. Above all a synergy between combined expertise and resources. Furthermore, ensuring patients will receive the best care possible.
IBI Healthcare Institute’s Strategic Expansion – FAQs
1. What plastic surgery services will IBI Healthcare Institute offer?
IBI Healthcare Institute will offer all plastic surgery services – cosmetic (Brazilian butt lifts, neck and facelifts) and reconstructive (breast augmentation, mommy makeover, tummy tuck) and non-surgical (Botox, fillers injectables).
2. How will the acquisition of Eberbach benefit patients?
Certainly, the acquisition of Eberbach will bring advanced technology. Particularly, highly experienced board-certified surgeons and an expanded range of services to the IBI Healthcare Institute. Also, this will enhance the quality of care. But also provide patients with more options and better outcomes.
3. When will these new services be available?
The integration of plastic surgery services and the full benefits of the Eberbach acquisition already rolled out in the previous month.
4. Will there be any changes to existing services at IBI Healthcare Institute?
Existing services at IBI Healthcare Institute will continue to operate as usual. Moreover, the new plastic surgery services enhance the overall healthcare portfolio without any disruption.
About IBI Healthcare
IBI Healthcare Institute (Surgicare Gwinnett LLC) is a Bariatric Center of Excellence. A prestigious Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP). As well as QUAD-A accredited for its Ambulatory Surgery Center. Furthermore, experts in the United States, Canada, and worldwide have accredited and recognized it for its bariatric surgical standards.
Besides this, from diagnostics to treatment, through innovative and patient-focused approaches. Not only do IBI offer personalized but also cost-effective healthcare services. Consequently, offering medical, surgical, and non-surgical weight loss procedures in Loganville, Buckhead, Tampa, and Hudson.
About Eberbach Plastic Surgery
Dr. Mark Eberbach is a board-certified plastic surgeon with over three decades of experience in the field. He has earned numerous awards for his contributions to plastic surgery and is celebrated for his expertise in cosmetic procedures. Eberbach Plastic Surgery practice is known for its artistic approach to surgery, prioritizing natural-looking results and patient satisfaction. His commitment to excellence has made him a respected leader in the plastic surgery community.
For media inquiries, and news distribution for immediate release, please contact:
Kashif Khan
Email: marketing@ibihealthcare.com
Contact Information
IBI Healthcare Institute
367 Athens Hwy, Suite 100C
Loganville, Georgia 30052
Phone: 678-466-6760
Fax: 678-802-7094
Eberbach Plastic Surgery (IBI Eberbach)
14012 US-19
Hudson, FL 34667
Phone: 727-868-4490
Kashif Khan
IBI Healthcare Institute
+1 678-466-6760
marketing@ibihealthcare.com
IBI Healthcare Institute - Patient Testimonials