MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for an armed carjacking in Northwest.

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 2:40 a.m., the suspect approached the victim at a gas station in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. A short time later, officers located the suspect and the vehicle in Southeast where the suspect was placed under arrest.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 13-year-old Juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

CCN: 24107138

###

