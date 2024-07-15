Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on sexual abuse of a child warrant

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry this weekend encountered an elderly man wanted in the Alice, Texas area on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child.

“For the second time in less than a week, our frontline CBP officers apprehended a man with an outstanding felony warrant for a sex offense involving a child,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The heinous nature of the alleged crime illustrates the importance of the border security role our officers play while inspecting arriving traffic and helping to keep our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Sunday, July 14, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred taxi passenger Agustin Gonzalez Salazar, 70, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual abuse of a child issued by Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office in Alice, Texas. CBP officers transported Gonzalez Salazar to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

