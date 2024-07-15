Governor Mills swears in Dr. Alice Briones as Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner

July 15, 2024

Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel led world’s only global medical examiner system

Governor Janet Mills today swore in Dr. Alice Briones as Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner. Dr. Briones, a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, recently completed a distinguished military career culminating as Director of the U.S. Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES).

As Chief Medical Examiner of AFMES, Briones led the only worldwide medical examiner system, overseeing more than 300 military and civilian personnel responsible for providing the Department of Defense and other federal agencies with comprehensive forensic investigative services.

Dr. Briones is a native of Hampden and a University of Maine graduate.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Briones and her family back to Maine and thank her for her willingness to serve her home state after her prestigious career in the Armed Services,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Her experience leading the world’s only global medical examiner system has positioned her well to take on the important role as Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed hitting the ground running, working on the forensic challenges in Maine, with the top tier, tenured staff at the OCME these first few weeks,” said Dr. Alice Briones. “Given the difficult work we do, the compassion, enthusiasm, and dedication of the staff at the OCME, for the State and the families of the loved ones, has further codified that coming to this office was the absolute right next step in my forensics career and the best way to give back to the State of Maine community with my specific skill set.”

Governor Mills announced her appointment of Dr. Briones as Chief Medical Examiner in April. Upon her appointment, Dr. Briones began serving in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in a part-time position while she relocated her family to Maine.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is a statewide system charged with the investigation of sudden, unexpected, and violent deaths.