Lambert Sports Clinic Throws Knockout Punch with Surbiton Boxing Club Partnership

Lambert Sports Clinic, a leading provider of integrated healthcare services, proudly announces a powerful partnership with Surbiton Boxing Club.

SURBITON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lambert Sports Clinic, a leading provider of integrated healthcare services, proudly announces a powerful partnership with Surbiton Boxing Club, the undisputed champion of boxing training in Surrey, UK. This dynamic collaboration is designed to empower Surbiton Boxing Club's athletes – from aspiring youngsters to seasoned professionals – to achieve peak performance and ring dominance.

Surbiton Boxing Club has a legendary reputation for moulding champions. Their dedication to fostering exceptional skills, discipline, and unwavering spirit in their fighters perfectly aligns with Lambert Sports Clinic's commitment to athlete well-being.

A Winning Combination:

Through this partnership, Lambert Sports Clinic will provide Surbiton Boxing Club with:

Comprehensive Medical Coverage: Pre-and post-fight medical checks, ensuring optimal health for every bout.

Expert Injury Prevention & Treatment: Helping fighters stay in the ring with rapid response to injuries and proactive preventative measures.

Performance Optimisation: Personalised training programs, nutritional guidance, and recovery strategies to unlock each athlete's full potential.

Quotes from the Champions:

"This collaboration is a natural fit, given the incredible dedication, effort, and care that Surbiton Boxing Club invests in its community and athletes, including those who have achieved Team GB status. Together, we aim to enhance the support and development of local talent, fostering a healthier and more vibrant community." said Bruno Pereira, Founder at Lambert Sports Clinic.

"We are over the moon to be partnering with Lambert Sports Clinic. To have such a supportive sponsor that is fully aligned to our community values really is a blessing. We are extremely grateful to Bruno and the team at Lambert Sports Clinc for their continued support. " said James Furlong, Coach at Surbiton Boxing Club.

Beyond the Ring:

Lambert Sports Clinic goes beyond physical prowess. They understand the mental and emotional demands of boxing, and are committed to supporting Surbiton Boxing Club's athletes in all aspects of their well-being.

This partnership is a knockout for both parties – empowering Surbiton Boxing Club to train champions and Lambert Sports Clinic to provide the essential healthcare needed for peak performance.

About Lambert Sports Clinic

Lambert Sports Clinic is a leading provider of integrated healthcare services, offering a comprehensive range of services including GP care, physiotherapy, sports massage, and nutritional guidance. The clinic is committed to providing high-quality, personalised care to help individuals achieve their optimal health goals.

About Surbiton Boxing Club

Surbiton Boxing Club is Surrey's premier boxing training centre, renowned for its dedication to nurturing exceptional boxers across all levels. With a focus on skill development, discipline, and unwavering spirit, Surbiton Boxing Club consistently produces champions both inside and outside the ring.

