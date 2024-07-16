Lambert Sports Clinic Renews Partnership with Corinthian-Casuals FC to Provide Medical Support for Male and Female Teams
Lambert Sports Clinic is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Corinthian-Casuals FC, one of England’s most storied non-league football clubs!
Our team is dedicated to providing top-tier medical care, helping athletes perform at their best and reduce injury risks. We look forward to contributing to the club’s success.”TOLWORTH, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lambert Sports Clinic is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Corinthian-Casuals FC, one of England’s most storied non-league football clubs, with a rich history and a dedicated following in the heart of Tolworth, in the Royal Borough of Kingston-upon-Thames.
Under this renewed collaboration, Lambert Sports Clinic will once again bring its medical expertise to the forefront, ensuring that both the male and female teams of Corinthian-Casuals remain in peak physical condition. This partnership is pivotal as the club prepares to make a strong push for promotion this season.
“We are thrilled to continue our support for Corinthian-Casuals FC,” said Bruno Pereira, Founder of Lambert Sports Clinic. “Our team is dedicated to providing top-tier medical care, helping athletes perform at their best and reduce injury risks. We look forward to contributing to the club’s success and watching them strive for promotion.”
Lambert Sports Clinic’s comprehensive medical services include injury prevention, rehabilitation, and performance optimisation. This collaboration underscores the clinic’s commitment to supporting local sports and fostering athletic excellence.
Corinthian-Casuals, known for its rich heritage and community spirit, values the expertise and support that Lambert Sports Clinic provides.
“Having Lambert Sports Clinic as our medical partner gives us confidence that our players are in excellent hands,” said Brian Adamson, Chairman of Corinthian-Casuals FC. “Their support will be very important in helping us reach our ambitions in the season ahead.”
This partnership not only aims to enhance player performance but also to strengthen community ties, promoting health and wellness within the local area.
About Lambert Sports Clinic
Lambert Sports Clinic is a leading provider of sports medicine and rehabilitation services. Dedicated to enhancing athletic performance and promoting overall wellness, the clinic offers a wide range of medical services designed to support athletes at all levels.
About Corinthian-Casuals FC
Corinthian-Casuals FC is a historic football club based in Tolworth, Surrey. The club is the result of the amalgamation of Corinthian FC and Casuals FC, two clubs that helped to take football to the world in the early years of the game. Corinthian-Casuals are committed to excellence on and off the field, fostering a strong sense of community and sportsmanship.
