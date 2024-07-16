Lambert Sports Clinic Renews Partnership with Corinthian-Casuals FC to Provide Medical Support for Male and Female Teams

Lambert Sports Clinc

Corinthian-Casuals FC

Corinthian-Casuals FC

Lambert Sports Clinic is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Corinthian-Casuals FC, one of England’s most storied non-league football clubs!

Our team is dedicated to providing top-tier medical care, helping athletes perform at their best and reduce injury risks. We look forward to contributing to the club’s success.”
— Bruno Pereira
TOLWORTH, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lambert Sports Clinic is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Corinthian-Casuals FC, one of England’s most storied non-league football clubs, with a rich history and a dedicated following in the heart of Tolworth, in the Royal Borough of Kingston-upon-Thames.

Under this renewed collaboration, Lambert Sports Clinic will once again bring its medical expertise to the forefront, ensuring that both the male and female teams of Corinthian-Casuals remain in peak physical condition. This partnership is pivotal as the club prepares to make a strong push for promotion this season.

“We are thrilled to continue our support for Corinthian-Casuals FC,” said Bruno Pereira, Founder of Lambert Sports Clinic. “Our team is dedicated to providing top-tier medical care, helping athletes perform at their best and reduce injury risks. We look forward to contributing to the club’s success and watching them strive for promotion.”

Lambert Sports Clinic’s comprehensive medical services include injury prevention, rehabilitation, and performance optimisation. This collaboration underscores the clinic’s commitment to supporting local sports and fostering athletic excellence.

Corinthian-Casuals, known for its rich heritage and community spirit, values the expertise and support that Lambert Sports Clinic provides.

“Having Lambert Sports Clinic as our medical partner gives us confidence that our players are in excellent hands,” said Brian Adamson, Chairman of Corinthian-Casuals FC. “Their support will be very important in helping us reach our ambitions in the season ahead.”

This partnership not only aims to enhance player performance but also to strengthen community ties, promoting health and wellness within the local area.

About Lambert Sports Clinic

Lambert Sports Clinic is a leading provider of sports medicine and rehabilitation services. Dedicated to enhancing athletic performance and promoting overall wellness, the clinic offers a wide range of medical services designed to support athletes at all levels.

About Corinthian-Casuals FC

Corinthian-Casuals FC is a historic football club based in Tolworth, Surrey. The club is the result of the amalgamation of Corinthian FC and Casuals FC, two clubs that helped to take football to the world in the early years of the game. Corinthian-Casuals are committed to excellence on and off the field, fostering a strong sense of community and sportsmanship.

Bruno Pereira
Lambert Sports clinic
+44 7540 834810
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Lambert Sports Clinic Renews Partnership with Corinthian-Casuals FC to Provide Medical Support for Male and Female Teams

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bruno Pereira
Lambert Sports clinic
+44 7540 834810
Company/Organization
Lambert Sports clinic
380 Ewell Rd
Tolworth, KT6 7BE
United Kingdom
+442081335694
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Lambert Sports Clinic: Elevating Athletic Excellence At Lambert Sports Clinic, we're dedicated to sculpting champions, one athlete at a time. Step into our state-of-the-art facility, where the air is charged with the energy of ambition and determination. Here, the pursuit of greatness meets expert care in a seamless blend of science and passion. Our clinic stands as a beacon of hope for athletes of all levels, from weekend warriors to professional stars. With a team of seasoned sports medicine specialists at your service, you'll embark on a journey of peak performance and resilience. We understand the unique demands of the sporting arena and tailor our treatments to suit your individual needs, ensuring you're always at the top of your game. From injury prevention to rehabilitation and beyond, Lambert Sports Clinic offers a comprehensive range of services designed to support every aspect of your athletic journey. Our cutting-edge diagnostic tools and innovative therapies set the standard for excellence in sports medicine, empowering you to push your limits and shatter barriers. Join us at Lambert Sports Clinic and unlock your full potential. Together, we'll rewrite the definition of victory, one triumph at a time. Lambert Medical Practice: Nurturing Health, Transforming Lives Welcome to Lambert Medical Practice, where your well-being is our top priority. Nestled in the heart of the community, our practice serves as a sanctuary of healing and renewal, where every patient is treated with compassion and respect. Step into our warm and inviting atmosphere, where the hustle and bustle of the outside world fade away, replaced by a sense of tranquility and assurance. Here, our team of dedicated healthcare professionals stands ready to guide you on your journey to optimal health and vitality. From routine check-ups to specialized treatments, Lambert Medical Practice offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet your unique healthcare needs. We believe in the power of preventive care and take a proactive approach to wellness, empowering you to take control of your health and live life to the fullest. At Lambert Medical Practice, you're more than just a patient – you're family. Let us be your trusted partners in health, as together, we pave the way towards a brighter, healthier future. Experience the Lambert difference today, and embark on a path to wellness that transcends the ordinary.

More From This Author
Lambert Sports Clinic Renews Partnership with Corinthian-Casuals FC to Provide Medical Support for Male and Female Teams
Lambert Sports Clinic and Your PT Hub Partner to Empower Personal Trainers in Boosting Client Longevity and Wellness
Lambert Medical Practice Unveils Budget-Friendly Health Plans to Address Rising Healthcare Costs /Mental Health Concerns
View All Stories From This Author