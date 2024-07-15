DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATE, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release

Event: “The Hair Wars Party & Strolling Hair Show”

Date: Saturday * July 20, 2024

Time: 6:05 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Location: Artist Village Detroit * 17336 Lahser * Detroit, Michigan

Price: $25 in advance / higher show day

Tickets available online: www.hairwarsustour.com

Public contact info: hairwars@yahoo.com / 313.534.8318

Media contact person: David Humphries * 248.470.5183 / hairwars@yahoo.com

Summary

Hair Wars is celebrating 39 years of entertaining Detroit and the rest of the country by presenting what is being billed as ‘The World’s Wildest Hair Party.’ Not only do some of America’s greatest fantasy hair entertainers get a chance to show off over 40 of the most outrageous hair creations you’ll ever see, we’re asking the attendees to get a little crazy with their hair, too.

5 “live” DJ’s will be rocking 2 sound stages, with one dance floor inside and another outside, kicking out the best of house music, funk, techno and a little hip hop. There will be an array of photographers doing photo shoots throughout the Artist Village, along with a fire performer keeping things hot on the outside.

A TRUE Detroit cultural event. After all, Detroit is known as ‘The Hair Capital of the World.’



Media Credentials Available