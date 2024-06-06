DETROIT'S OWN KIMBERLY E. MALLORY TO SHARE HER PERSONAL JOURNEY IN NEW FILM "SILENT SCREAM"

There Is No Sound In My Scream: Drugs, Truth and Faith

UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit's beloved Kimberly E. Mallory is set to unveil her deeply personal journey in the upcoming film "Silent Scream," a gripping tale inspired by true events from her own life. Produced and directed by fellow Detroit native Teddy Van Gough, and featuring the talented La'Tia Matthews, the film promises to resonate with audiences on a profound level.

"Silent Scream" delves into the depths of Mallory's past, chronicling her struggles and triumphs with raw honesty and emotional depth. The film captures the essence of Detroit's resilience while shedding light on domestic violence, drug addiction, and homelessness.

"I'm honored to share my story with the world through 'Silent Scream,'" said Mallory. "This film is a tribute to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, and I hope it inspires others to find their voice and embrace their truth."

In "Silent Scream," Mallory delivers a poignant and powerful performance, channeling her own experiences into a character that is both relatable and inspiring. Alongside Mallory, La'Tia Matthews delivers a captivating performance, bringing depth and nuance to the film's ensemble cast.

"Kimberly E. Mallory's courage and vulnerability shine through in 'Silent Scream,'" said director Teddy Van Gough. "Her willingness to share her story is a testament to her strength, and I'm grateful to have been a part of bringing this important film to life."

"Silent Scream," is set to premiere in theaters nationwide on Saturday, July 13, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the heart and soul of one of Detroit's own.

For more information, please visit http://kimberlymallory.com/ or follow.

About Kimberly E. Mallory

Kimberly E. Mallory is a Detroit-born actress known for her captivating performances and unwavering commitment to authenticity. With "Silent Scream," Mallory embarks on a deeply personal journey, sharing her story with courage and grace.

About La'Tia Matthews

La'Tia Matthews is an accomplished actress known for her dynamic range and magnetic on-screen presence. In "Silent Scream," Matthews delivers a compelling performance that adds depth and nuance to the film's narrative.

About Teddy Van Gough

Teddy Van Gough is a Detroit-bred filmmaker known for his bold storytelling and visionary approach to cinema. With "Silent Scream," Van Gough brings Mallory's story to life with sensitivity and artistry, capturing the essence of Detroit's spirit along the way.