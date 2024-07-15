Nearly 25% of flights by Vietnamese airlines delayed in first half of the year

VIETNAM, July 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese airlines operated a total of 129,527 flights, of which 98,106 were on time, accounting for 75.7 per cent in the first half of 2024.

Overall, 31,421 flights were delayed, accounting for 24.3 per cent, and 491 flights were cancelled, making up 0.4 per cent.

A representative of the Vietnam Aviation Authority indicated that the primary reasons for flight delays were late arrivals of aircraft (60.4 per cent of delays) and airline-related issues (27.7 per cent). Other reasons included weather conditions, air traffic control and airport facilities and services.

In recent months, airlines have actively added more aircrafts to address the shortage during the peak summer period of 2024 and the final months of the year.

On 8 July, Vietnam Airlines welcomed the addition of an Airbus A320neo to its fleet. This is the first of three Airbus A320neo aircraft that Vietnam Airlines will receive this year.

The Airbus A320neo is a modern narrow-body aircraft equipped with next-generation engines that save 16 per cent on fuel, reduces noise by 75 per cent and cuts harmful emissions by 50 per cent, compared to previous models.

In addition to the three Airbus A320neo aircraft, Vietnam Airlines will also be adding the wide-body Boeing 787-10 to its fleet soon. This aircraft is among the largest in the Boeing 787 family and currently the largest passenger aircraft in Vietnam’s aviation industry.

Similarly, on 10 July 2024, Bamboo Airways signed a contract with IAI Group for the maintenance of CFM56-5B engines worth up to US$36 million.

According to Bamboo Airways, the contract stipulates that Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will provide maintenance services for six CFM56-5B engines on Bamboo Airways' A321 aircraft from 2024 to 2025.

Moreover, IAI will lease one CFM56-5B engine to Bamboo Airways for two years starting in 2024. The total value of the contract is worth up to US$36 million. — VNS