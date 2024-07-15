Market mixed as liquidity hits 6-session low

VIETNAM, July 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Shares were mixed on Monday, causing the market benchmark VN-Index to continue to fall, while foreign investors net sold on the southern exchange.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index extended losses to close the trading day at 1,279.82 points, down 0.93 points, or 0.07 per cent.

On the southern bourse, the breadth was negative as 163 stocks declined, while 150 increased. Liquidity fell to VNĐ14.2 trillion (US$557 million), marking the lowest level in six trading sessions.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks on HoSE by market capitalisation, also dropped 3.99 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 1,297.82 points. The number of decliners surpassed gainers in the VN30 basket by 16 to 10, while four stocks ended flat.

Large-cap stocks in the real estate and manufacturing sectors led the market's downturn, with Vinhomes JSC (VHM) posting the biggest fall in market capitalisation of 1.3 per cent, contributing to a decrease of more than 0.5 point in the VN-Index.

It was followed by Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN), with shares of the national carrier falling 2.47 per cent, and FPT Corporation (FPT), which posted a decline of 0.82 per cent.

Banking stocks also saw a poor performance on Monday. Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPB) declined 1.05 per cent, Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB) fell 0.66 per cent, and Tiên Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPB) tumbled 1.67 per cent.

Losses were capped by gains in some pillar stocks, led by Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR). Shares of the rubber manufacturer rose 1.58 per cent, contributing nearly 0.6 point to the VN-Index.

It was followed by Investment And Industrial Development Corporation (BCM), which increased by 3.38 per cent, and Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), which rose 3.67 per cent.

The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) index also finished lower on Monday afternoon, declining 0.07 per cent to 244.84 points.

During the session, more than VNĐ1.3 trillion worth of shares were traded, equivalent to a trading volume of over 59 million shares on the northern bourse.

Foreign investors on Monday continued to have a very strong net selling session on the HoSE with more than VNĐ1.6 trillion. — VNS