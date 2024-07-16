BROADWAY STAGES HOSTS 8TH ANNUAL KINGSLAND WILDFLOWERS FESTIVAL

With Partners of Kingsland Wildflowers Green Roof and Community Engagement Center Alive Structures, Newtown Creek Alliance, and NOoSPHERE Arts

The festival will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 2 pm to 8 pm at Kingsland Wildflowers at Broadway Stages: 520 Kingsland Avenue, Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

The festival, held in and around the spectacular, one-of-a-kind setting of wildflower meadows stretching over 30,000 square feet across the rooftops of Broadway Stages’ film and television studios, set against the iconic New York City skyline in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, operates in cooperation with Alive Structures, Newtown Creek Alliance, and NOoSPHERE Arts, active partners in the coalition behind Kingsland Wildflowers Green Roof and Community Engagement Center.

“At Broadway Stages, we strive to connect people to the environment,” said Broadway Stages’ President and CEO Gina Argento. “We are excited to once again welcome the community to our roof to learn more about sustainability and how we can continue to share New York City with the world around us.”

This free, family-friendly festival offers a unique opportunity to explore the green rooftops and area along Newtown Creek, experience art installations, performances and live music, learn about native wildlife and ecology, engage with participating community organizations, buy native plants, and enjoy food and beverages with family and friends.

The festival also welcomes many local vendors, such as The Shack; Healthy as a Motha; Adi’s Empanadas; Beer & Ale; and more. Other activities at the event include “Peace Party with Peace Gorilla” with Noa Bornstein and Shana Fruchter; Painting Workshop for Kids with Asia Sztencel; Interactive Art Installation by Cal Fish; Video Projections by Marita Isobel Solberg; Paintings by Sol Kjøk; and a sculptural installation by Seema Lisa Pandya, the recipient of the 2024 Broadway Stages’ Arts Residency Award @ Kingsland Wildflowers. In addition there will be multiple dance acts across the roofs by Hivewild; Rooftop concert by LaManga; Aerialist performance by John Trunfio; and Spoken word & live percussion by the Bongo Brothers.

Other community organizations involved in the event include: Billion Oyster Project; NYCDEC Education; Eagle Street Rooftop Farm Project; Greenpoint YMCA; Queens Public Library; North Brooklyn Community Boathouse; NYC Bird Alliance; Clean Bushwick Initiative; Urban Soils Institute; New York Microscopical Society; the Polish & Slavic Center and others.

The event is free and tickets are not required, but registration to attend or volunteer is appreciated.

ABOUT BROADWAY STAGES

Broadway Stages is one of New York's premier full-service film, television, streaming, commercial, and music video studio production companies. An integral part of New York's creative industry for more than 40 years, we are dedicated to building a strong and sustainable film and television culture in New York and take pride in supporting initiatives that advance equity and provide community value across NY City.