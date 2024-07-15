Completion of Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A Replacement delayed to August 2024

Main, News Posted on Jul 15, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reports that the Mākaha Bridge Replacement Project No. 3 and 3A is expected to be completed in August 2024. Previously, HDOT estimated the project would be substantially completed by the end of July.

Remaining work on this project includes construction of an access road, chain link fence installation, permanent striping and landscaping. None of the continued work on the Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A Replacement Project will require a lane closure, except for the installation of permanent striping. That work will be announced as it is scheduled.

Crews needed water to recede at Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A to get into the canal to complete the slope walls. Work was able to commence on Monday, July 1 at Bridge No. 3 and Monday, July 8 at Bridge No. 3A. Crews encountered ground water and an unanticipated coral shelf at Bridge No. 3 that requires additional time for excavation and water removal.

For project information and a map of the work area, please click here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/makaha -bridge-replacement-project-no-3-and-no-3a/

HDOT apologizes for the continued disruption to the community and thanks the public for its patience as we work to maintain safe facilities.

