nGAP Announces Availability of Vertical-Specific Software for US Navy Shipbuilding
A software for managing acquisitions and modification of contracts and task orders is specifically designed for US Navy shipyard projectsBONSALL, CA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The software segment known as contract lifecycle management or CLM is an overly broad category that, in general, focuses on issuing and managing contracts. The problem for most organizations is that practically all CLM products are of the one-size-fits-all variety and rarely, if ever, do they address the myriad facets of how individual organizations operate in the real world.
The software is extremely specific in that it is solely focused on an unlimited number of contracts, issued concurrently for multiple task orders, sometimes on simultaneous projects, covering hundreds of specialized contractor disciplines, administering literally thousands of change orders, spanning months or years, involving millions or billions of dollars, funded by multiple sources, coordinated with multiple and cross-disciplined engineering and policy stakeholders, and adhering to vastly complicated contracting terms. This is the essence of nGAP software that has been specifically designed for the massive shipyard shipbuilding, maintenance, repair and overhaul projects of the US Navy.
The nGAP Open Acquisition System begins with basic contract management functions of a typical CLM product (offered by many software publishers), and then quickly expands to address hundreds or even thousands of individual task orders for a single contract, before focusing on the details of shipyard projects that begin with planning followed by execution and finally returning the ship to service to improve fleet readiness. Beyond the individual shipyard project, every penny of the cost is meticulously tracked in the software, yielding truly worldwide, real time, and actionable data for stakeholders.
About Us -- Established in 2008, nGAP is located in the San Diego suburb of Bonsall. nGAP Incorporated is a certified small business enterprise developing software for managing acquisitions and procurement for very large organizations.
