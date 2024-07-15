Water Security Agency Advancing Major Maintenance Projects in Eastern Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 15 - Released on July 15, 2024

The Water Security Agency (WSA) is investing more than $18 million in six major water infrastructure projects in eastern Saskatchewan that will offer greater protection to communities and infrastructure in the region.

The largest of these projects include a $9.7 million rehabilitation of the Moosomin Dam to make the spillway safer, while ensuring the continued reliable operation of the structure.

"This project is another example of our commitment to creating a strong Saskatchewan by ensuring water continues to flow effectively to benefit agricultural and recreational users," Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency David Marit said. "Upgrading the Moosomin Dam allows us to maintain this important piece of infrastructure that has supported communities in the region since it was first constructed in 1954."

WSA will be completing the overall rehabilitation work at the Moosomin Dam this summer.

Other safety and improvement projects in eastern Saskatchewan include:

Interim repairs at Echo Lake Dam that will extend the lifespan of the structure and improve operator and public safety until WSA can replace the control structure;

A radial gate replacement and riprap upgrades at Dellwood Brook Dam, as well as a low-level outlet rehabilitation project to improve operator safety;

Concluding a low-level outlet rehabilitation at Theodore Dam, including replacing the control gates and adding numerous safety upgrades. WSA is also preparing to assess the existing condition of the spillway structure and complete interim repairs to extend its lifespan; and,

Interim repairs to the control structure at Round Lake (Sinfield) Dam, in the RM of Kelvington, including replacing the bridge deck and supports. These upgrades will ensure both WSA operations staff and snowmobiles can safely utilize the deck structure as it forms part of a trail system.

These projects were identified as a priority as part of the 10-Year Rolling Infrastructure Rehabilitation Plan - part of WSA's effort to advance priority maintenance projects for the long-term safety and security of our citizens.

WSA is investing more than $42 million in 2024-25 to advance more than 60 key water infrastructure projects with a focus on ensuring our infrastructure supports a sustainable, adaptable and reliable water supply for Saskatchewan.

Since 2007, WSA has invested more than $280 million in the maintenance, upgrading, and rehabilitation to water management structures across Saskatchewan.

-30-

