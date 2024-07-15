Discover Nature During Saskatchewan Parks Week July 14 to 20

CANADA, July 15 - Released on July 15, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed July 14 to 20 as Saskatchewan Parks Week, featuring fun, themed activities for visitors in anticipation of Canada's Parks Day on July 20.

"Saskatchewan Parks Week is a celebration, and a unique opportunity to experience exciting events and programs across our provincial parks," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "We encourage all Saskatchewan residents to join others across the country in discovering new ways to connect with nature and take time to enjoy all Saskatchewan parks have to offer."

Check out the complete list of events and programs happening this week on the Sask Parks Event Calendar.

Celebrate Canada's Parks Day

Saskatchewan Parks Week is an excellent lead-up to Canada's Parks Day on July 20. The Canadian Parks Council heads this annual initiative to connect people to nature through fun, educational, family-oriented events and programs nationwide.

Join Park Interpreters on July 20 to help celebrate and participate in guided hikes, camping-themed crafts, sunset paddling, Amazing Races, and historical tours.

Explore Parks Day-themed activities on saskparks.com.

Explore at Your Own Pace

Discovery Packs, which include everything needed to complete self-guided activities, explore nature, or play games, are available to borrow at many park visitor centres or park offices. While at the visitor centre, you can also pick up a "Summer Fun in Sask Parks" activity booklet.

Weekly Camping Promotion

Visitors can enjoy camping under the stars with a special promotion in July. Save 15 per cent off new or extended stays from Monday to Thursday this month at:

Conditions apply.

Visit saskparks.com to learn more about Sask Parks, including booking a campsite or a Camp-Easy site, events, programming, and all the ways to take a moment to celebrate.

