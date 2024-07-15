Governor Abbott Suspends Seven-Day Waiting Period on Certain State Unemployment Insurance Claimants Due To Hurricane Beryl

TEXAS, July 15 - July 15, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

Relating to the suspension of the seven-day waiting period for certain state unemployment insurance claimants who have become unemployed as a direct result of the disaster created by Hurricane Beryl.

WHEREAS, a disaster proclamation was issued on July 5, 2024, as amended in subsequent proclamations, certifying that Hurricane Beryl posed a threat of imminent disaster in certain counties in Texas; and

WHEREAS, Hurricane Beryl struck the Texas coast on July 8, 2024, causing a natural catastrophe that destroyed crucial infrastructure, threatened physical harm, and endangered the public welfare; and

WHEREAS, the disaster caused by Hurricane Beryl has resulted in the loss of life and widespread human suffering, loss of income, and property loss and damage, including the interruption of the operation and delivery of essential services and supplies; and

WHEREAS, many places of employment have sustained damage or have otherwise had to close due to Hurricane Beryl–related circumstances creating a lack of work and loss of salaries and revenues; and

WHEREAS, workers and employees totally or partially unemployed by the disaster have found the current seven-day waiting period for certain state unemployment insurance claims a hardship to receiving benefits; and

WHEREAS, the President of the United States issued a major disaster declaration (FEMA-4798-DR) on July 9, 2024, under the authority of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. Section 5121 et seq.;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of Texas, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by Section 207.0212 of the Texas Labor Code, do hereby order the suspension of the seven-day waiting period requirement imposed by Section 207.021(a)(8) of the Texas Labor Code to authorize an individual to receive benefits for that waiting period if the individual is:

(1) unemployed as a direct result of a natural disaster that resulted in the major disaster declaration issued by the President of the United States (FEMA-4798-DR) under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. Section 5121 et seq.;

(2) otherwise eligible for unemployment compensation benefits under the Texas Unemployment Compensation Act; and

(3) not receiving disaster unemployment assistance benefits for the period included in that waiting period.

This executive order supersedes all previous orders in conflict or inconsistent with its terms and shall remain in effect and in full force until modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by the governor.

Given under my hand this the

15th day of July, 2024.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

JANE NELSON

Secretary of State

View the Governor's proclamation.