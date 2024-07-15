Governor Abbott Announces Automatic SNAP Benefit Replacements For 18 Counties

TEXAS, July 15 - July 15, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal approval to automatically provide replacement benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in 18 counties impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

“As affected communities continue to experience flooding and power outages, they will now have their SNAP benefits automatically replaced for food that was lost or destroyed during Hurricane Beryl,” said Governor Abbott. “Eligible Texans in 18 counties will automatically receive their replacement benefits on their Lone Star Card—providing much-needed fresh, quality food for Texas families. I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for working with our federal partners to ensure Texans impacted by Hurricane Beryl can continue to put food on the table.”

“From property damage to power outages, many Texans continue to face serious challenges resulting from the hurricane,” said Texas HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services Molly Regan. “Replacement benefits for those in the affected areas will help Texas families resume their normal lives.”

The 18 counties met federal criteria for the mass replacement of benefits based on the severity of storms in the affected areas. Counties eligible to receive automatic replacement benefits include Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller, and Wharton. The replacement benefits are meant to replace food lost or destroyed due to Hurricane Beryl.

Current SNAP recipients in the 18 counties don’t need to take any action to receive their replacement benefits. Recipients in the affected counties will automatically receive a percentage of their July benefit allotment on their Lone Star Card by July 16.

Recipients may request additional benefits, up to their full monthly allotment, by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting Option 8. They can also download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits). Completed forms must be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 877-447-2839. In addition, recipients can apply in person at a local benefits office.

SNAP recipients in other counties impacted by Hurricane Beryl can also request SNAP replacement benefits. For more information, visit the HHSC Receiving Disaster Assistance page.

Any Texan in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or can use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select Option 1.