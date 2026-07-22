Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce SNAP Replacement Benefits Extension For Texans Affected By Flooding

TEXAS, July 22 - July 22, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval to extend the time Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed by recent flooding.

“Families who lost food in the recent floods now have more time to request SNAP replacement benefits,” said Governor Abbott. “This deadline extension through August 3 will help put meals on the table for those in need.”

SNAP recipients living in Bandera, Blanco, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, Uvalde and Val Verde counties have until August 3, 2026, to apply for replacement benefits. Funds should be added to Lone Star Cards within two business days of receiving the request.

At the request of HHSC, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Administration approved extending the reporting timeframe for recipients to request SNAP replacement benefits.

“HHSC is committed to helping Texans affected by the devastating flooding in July,” HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth said. “These replacement benefits will help ensure feeding their families is one less worry as they focus on recovering and rebuilding.”

SNAP recipients should visit a local HHSC office to request a benefit replacement. To find an office, visit YourTexasBenefits.com and click “Find an Office” at the bottom of the page. Those who are unable to visit a local office because of age, disability or distance can download form H1855 and mail it to Texas Health and Human Services, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027 or fax it to 877-447-2839.

Texans impacted by any disaster can visit the HHSC Receiving Disaster Assistance webpage for more information. To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select option 1.