Air quality advisory for Eastern Oregon

QUICK FACTS

Location: Baker, Grant, Morrow, Northern Harney, Northern Malheur, and Umatilla counties

End date: Wednesday afternoon, July 17

Smoke source: Fires in Oregon

** Información en español próximamente **

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday, July 15, for the following areas due to smoke from fires in Oregon:

Baker County

Grant County

Morrow County

Umatilla County

DEQ also extended the advisory for:

Northern Harney County

Northern Malheur County

DEQ the air quality advisory to last until at least Wednesday afternoon, July 17. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.

DEQ also expects intermittent smoke in Union and Wallowa counties. Air quality may improve Monday and Tuesday during the day, but smoke is likely to return overnight.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

Additional resources:

· Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit 211info.org and search for “Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters.” Or call 211 any time or day.

· Learn more about protecting your health during wildfires

Media contacts:

· DEQ: Dylan Darling, 541-600-6119, dylan.darling@deq.oregon.gov

· DEQ: Michael Loch, 503-737-9435, michael.loch@deq.oregon.gov

· Local and Tribal contacts

The Falls Fire produces smoke on July 13, 2024, between Burns and John Day. Photo by Chad Rott / Bureau of Land Management

