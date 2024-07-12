Air quality advisory for parts of Southern and Eastern Oregon, Wasco and Sherman counties
Location: Southern Klamath, Southern Lake, Northern Malheur, Northern Harney, Central Wasco, and Southwestern Sherman counties
End date: Monday, July 15 or later
Smoke source: Fires in Oregon and Northern California
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Friday for the following areas due to smoke from fires in Oregon and Northern California:
- Southern Klamath County
- Southern Lake County
- Northern Malheur County
- Northern Harney County
- Central Wasco County (Maupin area)
- Southwestern Sherman County
Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.
Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:
- Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
- Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.
- Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.
- When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.
- If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.
Additional resources:
The Shelly Fire in Northern California