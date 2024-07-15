Submit Release
Comer Statement on Dismissal of President Trump’s Classified Documents Case

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement after the federal judge overseeing President Trump’s classified documents prosecution dismissed the case, citing a violation of the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution:

“I applaud the judge’s decision to dismiss the classified documents case. Democrats’ efforts to weaponize the legal system against Republicans are unraveling before our eyes. The American people are not fooled by the Biden Administration’s political prosecutions against President Trump. Democrats’ lawfare must end.”

