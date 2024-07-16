New Exmark Video Brings Giant Four-In-A-Row Game to the Backyard

The giant four-in-a-row game is fun for folks of all ages. The completed game board is ready to paint or stain. Due to the large quantity of nails, a nail gun is recommended, however a hammer can be used in lieu of a nail gun.

DIY project gives friends and family a new way to connect

BEATRICE, NEBRASKA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four-in-a-row is a timeless game that’s been enjoyed by countless people over the years. Today, it’s a fun way for families and friends to connect, engage in friendly competition, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Now, Exmark has taken the four-in-a-row concept one step further by super sizing it for the backyard. The company’s new “Build a DIY Giant 4-In-A-Row This Weekend” video is live on the Exmark Backyard Life site, along with complete build plans, as well as material and tool lists. It gives homeowners everything they need to plan and build their own giant four-in-a-row.

According to Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, the goal of the video is to give homeowners an easy way to have more fun in their own backyards.

“This project gives families a new way to connect outdoors,” Briggs said. “It’s a relatively easy build for anyone with basic tools and woodworking skills, and the game will provide years of fun for kids and adults alike.”

Designed to be built in a weekend or less, the giant four-in-a-row game is constructed of sealed and stained wood, with five-inch diameter painted wood or plastic discs. A pneumatic nail gun is recommended, but homeowners can elect to use a standard hammer instead. Magnetic catches are used to fasten the door at the bottom of the frame. This makes it easy to clear the board at the end of a game.

View the Done-In-A-Weekend Projects “DIY Giant 4-In-A-Row” video and download the build plan, material list and tools needed, free of charge on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, you can also find a wealth of other Exmark Original Series video content, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, and Prime Cuts, as well as content from Exmark-affiliated influencers.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

