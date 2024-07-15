Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,164 in the last 365 days.

Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s Meeting with Minister Keizo Takemi, Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare of Japan and Minister Mark Holland, Canada Minister of Health.

On July 11, 2024, U.S. Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra met with Minister Keizo Takemi, Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare of Japan to discuss US and Japan’s longstanding global health partnership. Secretary Becerra and Minister Takemi spoke about the planning of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Knowledge Hub in Tokyo and continued cooperation on World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic negotiations.

Later in the day, Secretary Becerra met with Canadian Health Minister Mark Holland about ongoing global health initiatives. Secretary Becerra thanked Minister Holland for his strong collaboration and support on gender and reproductive health efforts and discussed best efforts for ongoing partnership in protecting the American and Canadian people from future pandemics.

You just read:

Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s Meeting with Minister Keizo Takemi, Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare of Japan and Minister Mark Holland, Canada Minister of Health.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more