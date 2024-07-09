American-Iranian female director Maryam Pirband shining in Hong Kong

First and the only action director from Iran who made successfully films in Hollywood and Mexico is now in Hong Kong for the 2024 Miss Cheongsam Culture

A female action director, born and raised in Iran, based in LA, who is well known for her character-based films exploring social justice stories, is in Hong Kong participating women's empowerment show” — Bita Fatolahi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the semi-finalists took their final bows in Hong Kong on July 7th, the jury announced the next round of candidates, and American-Iranian film director Maryam Pirband stood proudly among them. The 2024 Miss Cheongsam Culture AI International Beauty Pageant has brought together talented women from around the world to celebrate the rich heritage of Cheongsam culture.

Maryam Pirband, known for her work on films like "Vertical" and "Dandelion Season" was invited to participate by producer Andrew Dasz, the producer of Vertical,

Andrew: " Initially hesitant due to her busy writing schedule, she was drawn in by the promise of cultural exchange and the opportunity to learn from the Cheongsam culture. The reason I invited her to this program is I worked with her in a Spanish feature film, an action adventure film in Mexico, and her adaptation to the new culture was amazing, the impact she had on the new culture was deep as well, She introduced her culture to us."

The program was created by Ace Hero Films & Entertainment and Silvester See executive Producer, former actor, music composer, and rock ‘n’ roll star, goes beyond a traditional beauty pageant. Candidates participate in educational courses, cultural immersion, and performances that showcase the beauty of Cheongsam. The jury's unique selection criteria consider not only physical beauty but also cultural background, performing arts, and more.

Maryam: "This experience has been a blessing, allowing me to live and learn among artists and powerful women who have made their mark on society. I have also found time to work on my script, I am retouching my 180-page first draft of "Cyrus the Great, King of Persia", and at the same time I am learning Chinese and Hong Kong history with my amazing sisters in 2024 Miss Cheongsam culture.”

The final performance will take place on July 14th in Hong Kong, where the next Miss Cheongsam Culture will be crowned. As Maryam Pirband takes the stage, she represents not only herself but also the spirit of cultural exchange and the celebration of women's empowerment.

Maryam: "I performed Persian dance on the stage for the semi-final night, I danced for my sisters who dance is forbidden for them."

The world will be watching as this talented filmmaker and cultural ambassador shares stories about women in Hong Kong.

Interview with Silvester See and Maryam Pirband at the 2024 Miss Cheongsam Culture Press Confrence.