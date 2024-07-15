Why Do a Green Roof? 121 East Jackson – Project Feature
This month, we’re excited to highlight a project in Knoxville, TN by Horizon Roofscapes that showcases unique and tangible employee benefits.
Installed in the fall of 2023, this project is remarkable for the extensive coordination between waterproofing, pedestal pavers, and the LiveRoof® system. The general contractor for this project was Denark Construction, Inc., based in Knoxville, TN.
The 121 East Jackson building serves as the office space for a developer involved in constructing a new minor league baseball stadium in Knoxville. The LiveRoof® is an extension of their office space.
The rooftop itself functions as an attractive meeting space, providing a unique and pleasant environment for discussions and gatherings. This not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the building but also creates a versatile space that can be used for various purposes, from working on projects in an open-air environment to formal meetings and informal social events.
Additionally, the LiveRoof® offers employees a place to take a break and breathe in fresh air during the workday, promoting wellness and productivity. Studies have shown that access to green spaces can significantly reduce stress, improve mental health, and increase overall job satisfaction. By providing a natural easily accessible retreat from the traditional office environment, the developer is investing in the well-being of their employees, which in turn can lead to better performance and higher morale.
Choosing to do a LiveRoof® aligns with the developer’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Green roofs contribute to urban biodiversity, reduce the heat island effect, and improve air quality by filtering pollutants. They also offer significant energy savings by providing natural insulation, thereby reducing the building’s heating and cooling costs.
The visionary behind this project aimed to create an office space that exemplifies sustainable building practices and serves as a model for future developments. The LiveRoof® Installer for this project was Horizon Roofscapes of Atlanta, GA. The project included LiveRoof® standard 4.25” modules, RoofEdge® edging, and WindDisc™ to enhance wind uplift resistance.
Created by Patrick Sprague, Project Manager & Artist
About the Grower
Horizon Roofscapes is distinguished by their turnkey services, managing every aspect of the green roof process to ensure a seamless and efficient experience for their clients. Their services include customized design tailored to the customer’s specific needs and aesthetic preferences.
The plants they use are specifically selected for the heat and humidity of the Southeast US. LiveRoof® trays are delivered fully vegetated, ensuring they are healthy and ready for installation.
Horizon Roofscapes’ experienced team installs the LiveRoof® system, ensuring proper integration with other building components. Additionally, they provide ongoing maintenance to guarantee the longevity and performance of the green roof. This all-inclusive approach simplified all aspects of their roof projects, providing high-quality results, timely completion, and a single point of contact.
About this Piece:
This is the sixth article in the series: Why do a Green Roof? We hope you enjoy the series throughout this year. I’m Jodi Griffin, Business Development Manager for LiveRoof® Global. I can be reached via email at jodi@liveroof.com.
