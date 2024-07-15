Why Do a Green Roof? 121 East Jackson – Project Feature

Installed in the fall of 2023, this project is remarkable for the extensive coordination between waterproofing, pedestal pavers, and the LiveRoof® system. The general contractor for this project was Denark Construction, Inc., based in Knoxville, TN.

The 121 East Jackson building serves as the office space for a developer involved in constructing a new minor league baseball stadium in Knoxville. The LiveRoof® is an extension of their office space.

The rooftop itself functions as an attractive meeting space, providing a unique and pleasant environment for discussions and gatherings. This not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the building but also creates a versatile space that can be used for various purposes, from working on projects in an open-air environment to formal meetings and informal social events.

Additionally, the LiveRoof® offers employees a place to take a break and breathe in fresh air during the workday, promoting wellness and productivity. Studies have shown that access to green spaces can significantly reduce stress, improve mental health, and increase overall job satisfaction. By providing a natural easily accessible retreat from the traditional office environment, the developer is investing in the well-being of their employees, which in turn can lead to better performance and higher morale.