Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,484 in the last 365 days.

Chatfield Green Roofing Now an Approved NYC Accelerator Service Provider

Chatfield Green Roofing is now an official NYC Accelerator Service Provider, joining a program focused on decarbonizing the city’s buildings and promoting healthier, safer communities.

[Central New York] – Chatfield Green Roofing, a premier supplier of sustainable roofing solutions in the Northeast region, proudly announces its approval as an NYC Accelerator Service Provider. This accomplishment aligns with the NYC Mayor’s Office of Climate & Environmental Justice’s goal to reduce our energy use, leading to a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient city for all.

The NYC Accelerator program is instrumental in guiding building owners and managers on how to reduce their carbon emissions. As a newly appointed service provider, Chatfield Green Roofing will play a crucial role in supporting projects that advance energy efficiency and sustainability. The company’s innovative Xero Flor mats, renowned for their low maintenance, wind uplift certification, and fire resistance, are perfectly suited to meet the stringent requirements of the program. These mats can be easily installed, removed, and reinstalled, offering an eco-friendly roofing solution that stands the test of time.

“We are thrilled to join the NYC Accelerator network and contribute to the decarbonization of New York City,” said Bob Parker, owner of Chatfield Green Roofing. “Our Xero Flor mats offer a sustainable, practical solution for building owners looking to reduce their environmental impact and we are eager to support the healthier, greener initiatives spearheaded by the NYC Mayor’s Office.”

Press Contact: Meagan Kestler
Email: meagan@chatfieldgreenroofing.com

Chatfield Green Roofing provides the North East with innovative green roofing solutions, anchored by quality and sustainability. With XeroFlor mats cultivated by Chatfield Farms in Central New York, the company emphasizes environmental responsibility and cost-effectiveness. Its non-biodegradable mats offer longevity and ease of maintenance, presenting a sustainable choice for today's eco-conscious market. Through its expansion as a material distributor, Chatfield Green Roofing continues to support the region's green initiatives, solidifying its position as a leader in the green roofing industry.

Visit Chatfield Farms Green Roofing in the Greenroofs.com Directory

You just read:

Chatfield Green Roofing Now an Approved NYC Accelerator Service Provider

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more