Chatfield Green Roofing Now an Approved NYC Accelerator Service Provider

Chatfield Green Roofing is now an official NYC Accelerator Service Provider, joining a program focused on decarbonizing the city’s buildings and promoting healthier, safer communities.

[Central New York] – Chatfield Green Roofing, a premier supplier of sustainable roofing solutions in the Northeast region, proudly announces its approval as an NYC Accelerator Service Provider. This accomplishment aligns with the NYC Mayor’s Office of Climate & Environmental Justice’s goal to reduce our energy use, leading to a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient city for all.

The NYC Accelerator program is instrumental in guiding building owners and managers on how to reduce their carbon emissions. As a newly appointed service provider, Chatfield Green Roofing will play a crucial role in supporting projects that advance energy efficiency and sustainability. The company’s innovative Xero Flor mats, renowned for their low maintenance, wind uplift certification, and fire resistance, are perfectly suited to meet the stringent requirements of the program. These mats can be easily installed, removed, and reinstalled, offering an eco-friendly roofing solution that stands the test of time.

“We are thrilled to join the NYC Accelerator network and contribute to the decarbonization of New York City,” said Bob Parker, owner of Chatfield Green Roofing. “Our Xero Flor mats offer a sustainable, practical solution for building owners looking to reduce their environmental impact and we are eager to support the healthier, greener initiatives spearheaded by the NYC Mayor’s Office.”

Press Contact: Meagan Kestler

Email: meagan@chatfieldgreenroofing.com