Minister Leon Schreiber undertakes oversight visit to Cape Town Refugee Reception Office,16 Jul

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber is scheduled to undertake an oversight visit to the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office in Epping, Cape Town, tomorrow, 16 July 2024.

During the visit, the Minister will receive an update on services for refugees and asylum seekers and also conduct a site inspection of the centre. Speaking at the Home Affairs Budget Vote 2024, Dr Schreiber had emphasised the need for more global support to help South Africa manage migration, an issue the Minister will be taking up at relevant global forums.

An invitation is extended to the media to cover the Oversight Visit, as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Cape Town Refugee Reception Centre, Epping, 11 Grenville Avenue

