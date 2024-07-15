ROLLING STONE & ESPN WRITER ANDY FRYE'S BOOK "NINETY DAYS IN THE 90's" SET FOR A SILVER SCREEN ADAPTATION

Writer/Director Alejandro Montoya Marin & Producer Cliffe Killam Author Andy Frye Producer Cliffe Killam

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer Cliffe Killam has tapped Alejandro Montoya Marín to direct and co-adapt Ninety Days In The 90s by author Andy Frye.

Alejandro Montoya Marín is known for his work on The Unexpecteds, Millennium Bugs, Monday, and is an alumnus of Robert Rodriguez’s Rebel Without a Crew: The Series. Montoya Marín is certain to captivate audiences with an out-of-time cinematic experience set in the nostalgic 1990s backdrop.

Ninety Days In The 90s, a cult favorite novel published in 2022, chronicles the journey of Darby Derrex who moves back home after a personal tragedy to manage her uncle’s record store while rediscovering and rocking out to Chicago’s alternative music scene.

“Alejandro is perfect for this film because of how his writing captures pop culture, sharp pacing, and putting together a killer eclectic soundtrack as he did with The Unexpecteds, which features music by the Beastie Boys, Plastilina Mosh, Sleigh Bells, The Beths, and Superchunk,” stated Killam.

“We love the 90s and Chicago,” stated Killam, who further shared, “We plan to repeat the feat with an epic soundtrack for Ninety Days In The 90s, by collaborating with rock luminaries from that era’s music scene.”

Andy Frye is renowned for Ninety Days In The 90s and his interviews with some of the greatest rock musicians, sports stars, and celebrities with top-tier publications such as Rolling Stone, ESPN, Forbes, and the Chicago Tribune. Among the artists Frye has interviewed are Smashing Pumpkins, Oasis, Morrissey, Jimmy Eat World, Rage Against The Machine, and Alice In Chains.

Frye expressed his excitement about the project: "Montoya Marín’s adaptation of ‘Ninety Days’ promises to transport viewers on a mind-bending rock n’ roll adventure that honors Chicago’s music scene—and one that will take viewers on an epic journey through the 1990s pop culture landscape.”

Chicago is known for its long list of popular 1990s artists, including The Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair, Local H, Veruca Salt, Breeders, and Wilco, as well as other transformative music acts, from Cheap Trick and Earth Wind & Fire to Fall Out Boy and the Alkaline Trio.

The film will be produced by Cliffe Killam for Mil Ojos Productions. “This story is a thrilling, emotional ride that celebrates the City of Chicago in all of its glory, from its music scene to the legendary Chicago Bulls and everything in between that makes this iconic city a place we love and truly one of the great cities in the world,” stated Killam. Killam is working on another feature film that will soon be announced.

The Unexpecteds was recently chosen by the L.A. Times as one of the eight best movies to watch at the 23rd Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF.)

Montoya Marín is repped by Espada Entertainment. ##