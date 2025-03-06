ACADEMY AWARD-QUALIFIED FILMMAKERS MIGUEL ANGEL CABALLERO & LUIS ALDANA PREMIERE THREE NEW FILMS

Filmmakers Miguel Angel Caballero & Luis Antonio Aldana - Cabaldana Alchemy

Our stories are a love letter to the laborers and dreamers who raised us—our parents and grandparents who taught us resilience.” — Miguel Angel Caballero

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miguel Angel Caballero and Luis Antonio Aldana, the visionary founders of Cabaldana Alchemy, are rising as two of the most dynamic voices shaping Film and TV in 2025. Drawing from their identities as Queer, working-class and sons of Mexican immigrants, this award-winning duo transforms deeply personal experiences into universally resonant stories, captivating audiences and critics alike.

For the first time, Cabaldana Alchemy is making its acclaimed short films—Broken Sunflower Hearts, Acuitzeramo, and The Ballad of Tita and the Machines—available to stream for free. Now on Cabaldana Alchemy’s Vimeo channel, these award-winning films offer audiences worldwide the chance to experience their powerful storytelling.

Aldana (writer, actor, producer) and Caballero (writer, director, producer) first crossed paths at UCLA. Their lived experiences fuel their storytelling, shaping narratives that don’t just entertain but provoke, challenge, and uplift.

Their latest Oscar®-qualified sci-fi short film, The Ballad of Tita and the Machines is a groundbreaking film that has garnered widespread acclaim. Presented by Indeed and executive produced by Lena Waithe, it was written by the duo and directed by Caballero to critical acclaim. The film premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2023, was screened at TIFF (Rising Voices), and has won 22 awards, including the Humanitas Prize and the “Latinx Award” at HollyShorts. Now being developed into a feature film, “The Ballad of Tita and the Machines” is a bold project that redefines the sci-fi genre while remaining grounded in universal themes of grief, resilience, and humanity.

“Our stories are a love letter to the laborers and dreamers who raised us—our parents and grandparents who taught us resilience,” says Caballero. “They are shaped by a desire to portray the beauty, complexity, and enduring strength of our communities.”

The other films are Acuitzeramo (2020), which won 21 awards, including the Imagen Award, for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ elders, and Broken Sunflower Hearts (2018), which explores the lingering impact of lost love, the struggle for closure and the complexities of queer identity and fatherhood.

"As the industry evolves, we’re proud to be part of a movement that reaffirms immigrant, Latine, and Queer voices,” says Aldana. “Voices that have and will always be an integral part of the cultural fabric of this country.”

The Library of Congress has officially recognized these three short films, listing them in its Latinx Representation in Film Research Guide, cementing their cultural and historical significance in Latinx cinema.

In an exciting new chapter, Caballero and Aldana are adapting a sci-fi novel for television for Ley Line Entertainment (Everything Everywhere All At Once). Their innovative approach to blending personal narratives with universal themes continues to push boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

With their visionary approach and dedication to amplifying underrepresented voices, Luis Antonio Aldana and Miguel Angel Caballero are shaping the future of Film and TV. These trailblazing filmmakers are not just ones to watch in 2025—they are pioneers poised to redefine the industry for years to come.

ABOUT CABALDANA ALCHEMY

Cabaldana Alchemy is an independent production company founded by Luis Antonio Aldana and Miguel Angel Caballero, dedicated to amplifying diverse narratives through film and television. Their work has been recognized at major festivals, award organizations, and institutions committed to the evolution of Latinx and LGBTQ+ storytelling. www.CabaldanaAlchemy.com

The Ballad of Tita & The Machines - Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.