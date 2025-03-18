COVID19... SINS & VIRTUES FEATURE ANTHOLOGY FILM SHOT IN ISOLATION SET TO DROP ON MARCH 20, 2025

Covid 19...Sins & Virtues Poster Art by Sergio Arau

A Cinematic Reflection on the Pandemic's Darkest and Brightest Moments

When Hollywood went dark, creativity ignited. Filmmakers turned isolation into inspiration, capturing the essence of the pandemic using only tablets, cell phones, and ingenuity.” — Creator Alex Mendoza

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 20, 2025, five years after Los Angeles went into lockdown, the creators of the film will unveil a powerful exploration of human nature in crisis. COVID-19... Sins and Virtues, a feature-length anthology film, will drop on Vimeo following a festival run that earned four prestigious awards. Over fifty filmmakers participated on the picture, arguably, the largest creative cooperative gathered for one film project during the pandemic.

Each segment of the anthology explores a randomly assigned cardinal sin or virtue

-fear and hope, greed and generosity, despair and resilience-revealing the raw emotions of an unprecedented time. The film, produced by Yeniffer Behrens (The Way Back, Grey's Anatomy), Alex Mendoza, and Mauricio Mendoza (Resurrection Blvd, Criminal Minds), serves as a visceral reminder of our shared journey through adversity.

With accolades including a Humanitarian Award and Best Anthology Film from festivals like the Idyllwild International Film Festival and the DTLA Film Festival, the project has resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Now, the public will have the chance to experience this unique cinematic reflection.

Join us in revisiting the trials of isolation and the triumphs of the human spirit, this time, with the clarity of distance.

About the Awards:

Humanitarian Award - Idyllwild International Film Festival

Ensemble Cast Feature Film - Idyllwild International Film Festival

Best Screenplay Feature - TAKE2 Film Festival

Best Anthology Film - DTLA Film Festival

Drop Date: March 20, 2025

Available on: Vimeo for rent or buy

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/sinsandvirtues

The film is available at no cost to educational organizations and non-for-profits.

Filmmakers available for interviews.

Participant Filmmakers:

Jon Allen, Sergio Arau, Fidel Arizmendi, Wendi Bazar-Besasie, Yeniffer Behrens, Adan Bernal, Carlo Besasiem, Caroline Brethenoux, Mariana Colin, Jason Coulter, Mochi DaKat, Hernan De Beky, Kim DeVenne, Olivia DeVenne, Alejandro Edda, Jasmin Espada, César Gamiño, Frances Garcia, Emmaluna Garcia, Michael Garcia, Hugo García, Juan Gil, Falco, IlCaninus, Marabina Jaimes, Camille Cortes (Assistant, ESPADA PR) Arthur Koutsoumbaris, Susie Lohse, Betty Lopez, Alassandra Lopez, Eddie Martinez, Ashley Martinez, Amy Martinez, Alejandro (Alex) Mendoza, Mauricio Mendoza, Julianna Mia Mendoza-Behrens, Adrian Moreira-Behrens, Miguel Paredes, Laura Patalano, Brittany Patalano, Shanay Patalano, Salim Sanchez, Jesus Schettino, Jessica Thomas-Martinez, Chuti Tiu, Alex Toedtli Mera, Oscar Torre, Savira Windyani, Sofia Yepes.

Covid 19...Sins & Virtues Official Trailer

