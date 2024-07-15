Spectrum Networks Awarded Cabin Lighting Contract for Airbus A350

Spectrum Networks

FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Networks is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract to supply custom cabin lighting for an Airbus A350 aircraft in Basel, Switzerland. The award encompasses the installation of Spectrum Networks' cabin direct lighting solutions, which have been rigorously tested and certified to DO-160 standards.

The DO-160 certification process involves comprehensive testing to ensure that all equipment can withstand the rigorous conditions of flight, including environmental stresses such as temperature, altitude, and vibration. Spectrum Networks' cabin direct lighting solutions have successfully met all these criteria, demonstrating their robustness and reliability.

Spectrum Networks’ lighting solutions represent the pinnacle of advanced aviation lighting technology, combining energy efficiency, durability, superior illumination, and cutting-edge technologies. This contract underscores Spectrum Networks' commitment to innovation and excellence in the aerospace industry, while addressing obsolescence with fielded aircraft and reasonable lead time windows.

Spectrum Networks’ cabin direct lighting solutions are expected to be delivered in late September, with integration on the Airbus A350 expected shortly thereafter. Spectrum Networks is dedicated to ensuring seamless integration and exceptional performance throughout the implementation process.

About Spectrum Networks, LLC

Spectrum Networks, an ISO9001/AS9100D certified manufacturer, is a leading provider of advanced lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that enhance wireless connectivity, safety, efficiency, and performance. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customization, Spectrum Networks continues to set new standards in the lighting industry.



