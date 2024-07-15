StartupInvestors.ai Unveils Sector-Specific Investor Lists: Streamlining Investment Discovery for Startups and Advisors
Discover investors by sector effortlessly with startupinvestors.ai's AI-powered lists, saving time and resources for startups and advisors.
Before reaching out to investors, it’s crucial for founders to evaluate investor activity in their specific sectors, stages, and round sizes. Our sector-specific lists simplify this process.”GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StartupInvestors.ai, the innovative AI-driven investor discovery platform, is excited to announce the launch of sector-specific investor lists. This new feature allows startup founders and investment advisors to effortlessly download targeted lists of the most active investors in their specific sectors, saving time, money, and resources in the investment search process.
— Inderjit Singh Makkar, Founder, Factacy.ai
Effortless Investment Discovery with AI-Powered Precision : Building on the success of startupinvestors.ai, this latest offering addresses the needs of Indian entrepreneurs and advisors who seek precise investor targeting. By leveraging advanced AI technology, Factacy scans through over 4 million webpages and regulatory filings, curating daily updated lists of investors actively making investments in various sectors.
Team Factacy on the New Feature : “Our goal is to make the investor discovery process as efficient and effective as possible,” says the Factacy team. “By developing these sector-specific investor lists, we provide a powerful tool for startups and advisors to pinpoint the right investors quickly. Our machine learning models continuously learn from every investment deal, ensuring the lists are always current and relevant.”
Data-Driven Insights for Smarter Investment Decisions : Factacy’s financial intelligence platform reveals compelling insights: in the past two years, many investors have made their first investment and continued to engage in multiple deals. Founders and advisors often overlook new, active investors by focusing on well-known early and growth-stage investors. Factacy's sector-specific lists bridge this gap, offering a comprehensive view of the investment landscape.
Harnessing AI for Comprehensive Investor Profiles : With AI engines analyzing over 8,000 investment deals and profiling more than 10,000 investors, Factacy’s sector-specific lists provide unparalleled accuracy. These profiles are meticulously matched to individual startups and sectors, offering a unique and tailored investor list that aligns with the current stage and sector of the startup.
Expert Advice from Inderjit Singh Makkar : Inderjit Singh Makkar, founder of Factacy AI, emphasizes the importance of detailed investor profiling: “Before reaching out to investors, it’s crucial for founders and advisors to evaluate investor activity in their specific sectors, stages, and round sizes. Our sector-specific lists simplify this process, ensuring founders connect with the most relevant investors.”
A Step Towards Efficient Fundraising : “With the launch of sector-specific investor lists,” Makkar continues, “Factacy aims to streamline the entire fundraising process. The time saved by founders and advisors can be reinvested into building their ventures and achieving their visions.”
Join the Factacy Ecosystem : The sector-specific investor lists can be downloaded from startupinvestors.ai, part of Factacy’s flagship financial intelligence platform, factacyinsights.com. This comprehensive suite of tools solidifies Factacy’s commitment to empowering startups and advisors through advanced AI-driven solutions.
Discover the Right Investors for Your Sector
With Factacy’s sector-specific investor lists, let AI guide your investment discovery journey. Download your tailored list today and connect with the investors who matter most in your sector.
