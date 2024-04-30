AI platform startupinvestors.ai launched to help founders identify most relevant investors for startups
Factacy announces the launch of startupinvestors.ai, its AI-powered investor discovery platform for Indian startups based on their sector, stage and round size.
With startupinvestors.ai, Factacy aims to streamline the entire fundraising process. Every hour saved by an investor and a founder is reinvested into building their ventures.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factacy announces the launch of startupinvestors.ai, its AI-powered investor discovery platform for founders of Indian startups.
— Inderjit Singh Makkar, Founder, Factacy.ai
Addressing the needs of Indian entrepreneurs seeking funding for their startups, Factacy's AI logic generates a list of the most relevant investors for every startup in India by scanning through over 2 million webpages and regulatory fillings.
Team Factacy explains, "A closed team of founders and investors collaborated in developing these machine learning models. These models mimic the investment styles and strategies of all active investors using varied attributes, iteratively learning from every single deal. The startup's profile is then matched to these investment styles, and investors are sorted according to relevancy for each startup."
The team realized that founders have often relied on familiar names of early and growth-stage investors, potentially missing out on opportunities to quickly close their funding rounds with individuals and institutions investing actively and aggressively.
Factacy's AI engines have analyzed over 10,000 investors who participated in over 6,000 deals. These profiles are matched to every individual startup in India, providing a unique list of investors that align with the current stage and sector of the startup. Founders can look up their startup and download a list of these potential investors.
Inderjit Singh Makkar, founder of Factacy AI which powers startupinvestors.ai, explains, “Before reaching out to investors, founders should extensively profile potential investors. Founders should determine if investors are actively investing in the startup's sector, stage, and round size that matches their startup.”
Interestingly, Inderjit also featured in Season 1 Shark Tank and has been working with fellow founders of the hit series. He continues, “With startupinvestors.ai, Factacy aims to streamline the entire fundraising process. Every hour saved by an investor and a founder is reinvested into building their ventures.”
startupinvestors.ai joins aicite.ai as part of Factacy's flagship financial intelligence platform, factacyinsights.com.
About Startupinvestor.ai:
Startupinvestors.ai helps startup founders match potential investors for their startups. Conceptualized and developed by founders and investors, AI logics scans through millions of websites and filings to pick relevant early stage and growth stage investors specific to each startup.
About Factacy:
Factacy, an AI startup with 80+ years of combined expertise, is empowering Indian startups with tailored AI solutions, driving efficiency and growth. Fast emerging as a leading player in the development of AI-powered intelligence platforms, Factacy empowers organizations with valuable market intelligence derived from data, enabling data-driven decision-making, and driving growth.
