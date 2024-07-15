INDIE ROCKERS BLOOMING FIRE SET TO IGNITE HOPE WITH NEW SONG RELEASE AT WOMEN'S SHELTERS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA  

Blooming Fire

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blooming Fire, a captivating brother-sister fronted indie band, is set to launch a powerful new song at various local women's shelters in Los Angeles starting on July 24, 2024. The band's music delves into the pain we endure, the challenges we face, and the healing power of nature, inspiring listeners to connect with the earth for empowerment and healing.

Their upcoming debut album, Ripple Effect, features the impactful single Queen. Co-produced by Blooming Fire in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling producer Mikal Blue and record producer Vanessa Silberman, the album was recorded at Revolver Recording Studios, Fire Side Sound, and Joshua Tree Recording Studio.

As advocates for women's rights worldwide, Blooming Fire aims to embody the spirit of the divine feminine, promoting solidarity and empowerment. The band will perform at several women's shelters in Los Angeles, spreading hope and standing in solidarity with women and children in need.

According to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, 22,320 women are experiencing homelessness in 2023, including women with partners or family households — a 6% increase from the previous year. Since 2015, the number of homeless women in L.A. County has jumped by 63% from 13,643 to 22,320.

"Queen is the first single from our upcoming debut album, Ripple Effect, co-produced by Blooming Fire in collaboration with Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum selling producer Mikal Blue and record producer Vanessa Silberman.‘Queen’ is an emotional anthem of women empowerment, self-empowerment, and resilience during life's darkest moments. The song encourages listeners to hold on to hope, fight for inner peace, and embrace their worth. In a world that often pits women against each other, ‘Queen’ serves as a reminder that there is space for everyone to shine. Through struggles, doubts, and insecurities, the song celebrates unity and strength among women. As advocates for women's rights worldwide, we aim to embody the spirit of the divine feminine, promoting solidarity and empowerment. We will perform at several women's shelters in Los Angeles, spreading hope and standing in solidarity with women and children in need” said lead singer Sierra Nagay.

This summer the bands mission is one of bringing hope to those who needed it most. Singles and music videos from Ripple Effect will be released, featuring collaborations with Christopher Thorn from Blind Melon and Peter DiStefano from Porno for Pyros.

Blooming Fire has previously released two independent EPs, "Centipede" and "Dunia," along with the visually stunning EP "Earth Dream." Known for their captivating performances, the band has graced numerous stages with their powerful message and unique sound.

For more information about Blooming Fire and their upcoming releases, visit www.bloomingfiremusic.com