OhmniLabs Welcomes Nancy Tinsley, Healthcare Innovator and Former Health System Exec, to Propel Healthcare Expansion

OhmniLabs Welcomes Nancy Tinsley to Propel Expansion in Healthcare

MILPITAS, CA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OhmniLabs is excited to announce the appointment of Nancy Tinsley as a strategic advisor. A transformative healthcare executive, Tinsley brings a wealth of experience in strategic excellence, innovation, and leadership that will be pivotal as OhmniLabs expands its footprint in the healthcare industry.

Tinsley has spent her career innovating healthcare solutions, scaling across health systems and impacting quality of care. Her career is distinguished by her roles as hospital president in Cleveland, Rochester, and Chicago, as well as her work in innovation and system integration. She specializes in aligning service line strategic execution with corporate strategy, driving performance improvement, and fostering innovative thinking across hospital systems. Tinsley's extensive experience includes leadership positions in healthcare, non-profit organizations, professional societies, and academic institutions.

"Joining OhmniLabs is an exciting opportunity to blend my experience in healthcare innovation with the cutting-edge technology that OhmniLabs is renowned for," said Tinsley. "I look forward to contributing to their mission of advancing healthcare through innovative solutions and strategic growth."

OhmniLabs CEO, Thuc Vu, remarked on the value of the new appointment: "Nancy's expertise in healthcare leadership and strategic execution is exactly what we need to accelerate our growth in the healthcare sector. Her track record of innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are thrilled to have her on board."

In addition to this new appointment, OhmniLabs is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at AHE Exchange 2024 (booth 517) and Premier, Inc.’s Breakthroughs24 conference (booth 811) later this month. Visit the OhmniLabs team to witness the future of patient safety and virtual care using robotics.

About OhmniLabs

OhmniLabs is a healthcare automation company focused on providing innovative robotic solutions. Since our founding in 2015, we’ve delivered thousands of robots that have improved the lives of people in more than 50 countries worldwide. Our USA-based manufacturing facility allows us to design, engineer, and build advanced robots for our customers with unrivaled usability and reliability.

For more information, please contact:

OhmniLabs PR Team

Email: pr@ohmnilabs.com

Phone: (650) 420-6468