OHMNILABS Introducing Autonomous and Infection Prevention Robots at Premier, Inc.’s Breakthroughs24 Conference

Ohmni Pro Autonomous Mobile Robot by OhmniLabs OhmniClean Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robot by OhmniLabs

MILPITAS, CA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OHMNILABS, INC. will introduce two products to attendees of the Premier, Inc.’s Breakthroughs24 conference in National Harbor, Maryland on July 23-25. The Silicon Valley robotics company recently entered into two national group purchasing agreements with Premier.

Under both agreements, Premier members may, at their discretion, take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for OHMNILABS’s Autonomous Mobile Service Robots and Room Environment Infection Prevention Products. At the conference, attendees can receive in-person demonstrations to learn about the unique benefits of each robot.

“We are excited to attend our first Breakthroughs24 conference as a Premier-contracted supplier,” states Dr. Thuc Vu, CEO and Co-founder of OhmniLabs. “As a company committed to improving efficiencies and outcomes in healthcare, we believe our Ohmni Pro and OhmniClean robots can help support Premier members with cost and time savings, thereby improving the overall delivery of care.”

Using Ohmni® Pro, providers can engage in real-time, interactive communication and foster a genuine presence with patients and other staff members. With autonomous navigation capabilities, Ohmni® Pro empowers practitioners to conduct virtual consultations, examinations, and follow-ups, extending their ability to deliver personalized care from anywhere.

OhmniClean is an advanced UV disinfection robot with autonomous capabilities. Independent testing confirms that OhmniClean rapidly eliminates pathogens such as MRSA, VRE, and SARS-CoV-2 with an efficacy of 99.99%. With a small footprint for easy navigation of tight spaces, OhmniClean is uniquely designed for high-touch areas including waiting areas to efficiently reduce environmental bioburden. In practical applications, OhmniClean consistently completes disinfection tasks 50% faster than other UV-C solutions, contributing to significant time savings.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT OHMNILABS

OhmniLabs is a healthcare automation company focused on providing innovative robotic solutions. Since our founding in 2015, we’ve delivered thousands of robots that have improved the lives of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Our USA-based manufacturing facility allows us to design, engineer, and build advanced robots for our customers with unrivaled usability and reliability.