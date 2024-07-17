TouchPoint One Ignites CX Workforce Unity and Performance with A-GAME Leagues Medalist 2024
Olympics-themed Contact Center Performance Challenge to Coincide with Paris 2024 Games
Creating environments where employees feel genuinely connected to their work, colleagues, and outcomes is essential.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TouchPoint One, the leading innovator in gamification for CX workforce performance optimization, is excited to announce the 2024 Olympics-themed edition of its renowned A-GAME Leagues Contact Center Performance Challenge. A-GAME Medalist 2024, launching in tandem with the Olympic Games Paris 2024, will catalyze engagement, camaraderie, and motivation across the CX workforce, elevating morale, reducing attrition, and enhancing performance.
— Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One
“As the standards for exceptional customer experience continue to escalate, simply tracking metrics is no longer sufficient," stated Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "Creating environments where employees feel genuinely connected to their work, colleagues, and outcomes is essential. The A-GAME Leagues platform, including Medalist 2024, shifts leadership from passive observers to active participants in a stimulating game of strategy, competition, and hands-on engagement.”
A-GAME Leagues Medalist 2024: Elevating Performance Through Play
A-GAME Leagues employs diverse and immersive themes, from sports tournaments to magical quests, to captivate and motivate large, varied customer contact teams. The Medalist 2024 edition will feature round-robin tournaments, single-elimination playoffs, and season-end championships. Supervisors act as coaches, selecting weekly starting lineups from their rosters to compete against other teams. Game scoring aligns with the performance metrics already used for management, providing a comprehensive approach to performance enhancement.
A-GAME Xtreme: Leadership in the Spotlight
The Xtreme feature distinguishes A-GAME Leagues by involving senior executives in the competition. Each league has a finite number of 'team owner' opportunities, determined through a pre-defined or opt-in first-come, first-served process. These leaders draft and manage 'fantasy' agent teams, competing head-to-head while being measured on leadership effectiveness metrics such as team performance, engagement, attrition, and employee satisfaction. Dedicated dashboards allow Xtreme owners to monitor team standings, wager on matchups, boost their owner Power Rankings, and engage directly with frontline staff.
Unique Features of A-GAME Leagues:
• Enhanced Leadership Engagement: A-GAME Leagues fosters direct executive involvement, encouraging senior leaders to participate actively in the gamification experience. This promotes a culture of trust and accountability, significantly enhancing team dynamics and morale.
• Strategic Performance Alignment: By leveraging advanced analytics and AI, A-GAME Leagues aligns employee engagement activities with both behavioral and outcome-based key performance indicators (KPIs), ensuring that gamification efforts directly support organizational goals and customer satisfaction.
• Innovative Engagement Mechanics: A-GAME Leagues' innovative game mechanics not only engage participants but also develop their skills and creativity, redefining what it means to work and excel in a contact center environment.
"Accountability and fun often seem incompatible in the workplace," Salvato continued. "With A-GAME Leagues, we've crafted a high-stakes environment where leaders genuinely invest in their teams' success. Winning is synonymous with stellar leadership."
TouchPoint One’s Acuity Platform: A Comprehensive Solution
A-GAME Leagues is a core feature of TouchPoint One’s award-winning Acuity platform, a premier, cloud-based contact center data and performance management solution. Acuity integrates AI-driven analytics, function-specific co-pilots, real-time dashboards, workforce coaching, gamification, and more to boost operational efficiency, employee engagement, and CX performance. Acuity has earned prestigious recognitions, including the 2024 Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards for Solutions Technology Partner of the Year and Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, respectively. It was also a finalist for Workforce Innovation of the Year at the CCW Excellence Awards.
For contact center leaders grappling with attrition, absenteeism, and engagement challenges while aiming to optimize operating expenses effectively, Acuity is the ultimate solution.
For more information about A-GAME Medalist 2024 and TouchPoint One’s transformative impact on contact center performance, please visit the TouchPoint One website, schedule a demo, and follow us on X @TouchPoint_One and on LinkedIn.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One pioneers innovative workforce performance solutions that fuse human-centric design with artificial intelligence. Our flagship Acuity platform redefines employee engagement through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and immersive dashboards that cultivate competition and alignment with organizational goals. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies, insightful analytics, and enterprise data integrations, TouchPoint One empowers companies to unlock their teams' full potential, foster meaningful leadership connections, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Explore the future of workforce optimization at https://www.touchpointone.com
TouchPoint One, Acuity, A-GAME, and Sidekick are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2024 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.
Gregory J Salvato
TouchPoint One
+1 317-454-8200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn