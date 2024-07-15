Call for papers deadline extended for World Trade Congress on Gender 2025

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in December 2022, the first ever international research conference on trade and gender, the Congress in 2025 will delve into how innovation can drive women's empowerment and its implications for trade policies. The event will offer researchers and policymakers a platform for in-depth discussions and insights into how innovation can enhance gender equality, the impact of new technologies on women's access to trade opportunities, and the ways trade policies can foster innovation for women's empowerment.

The Congress will highlight innovative policy practices and solutions designed to accelerate gender equality and women’s empowerment. It will explore diverse approaches, from specialized programmes for marginalized female communities to innovative financing and Aid for Trade initiatives, aimed at advancing gender equality in and through trade.

Researchers and experts are invited to submit abstracts (600-700 words) for their proposed research papers focusing on topics such as digitalization, artificial intelligence, green growth, health and innovative financing using the online application form available here. More information is also available in the background note.

The selection process will be overseen by the Congress Steering Committee, comprising members from the WTO Gender Research Hub and a representative of UN Women. Selected applicants will be notified by 23 October 2024.

Background

The World Trade Congress on Gender serves as a pivotal platform for advancing research on trade and gender issues globally. Launched in 2022, it aims to foster dialogue among experts, policymakers and stakeholders on inclusive trade practices. The Congress is part of the WTO's ongoing efforts, including the establishment of the WTO Gender Research Hub, to promote gender equality through evidence-based research and policy advocacy.

For more information, please contact the WTO Trade and Gender Office at [email protected].

