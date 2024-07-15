Evolve Initiative Sets Sights on Cultivating Equitable Higher Education Systems for Thriving Communities

Diverse educators bring important ideas, history, and perspectives to the table.

Evolve Initiative launches to support thriving equitable systems in Washington community and technical colleges.

The College Spark funding will build leaders at all levels across the college system so plans turn into reality with actionable and measurable outcomes.” — Paul Francis

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College Spark Washington and the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC) proudly announce a groundbreaking partnership to launch the Evolve Initiative to support thriving equitable systems.

The Evolve Initiative aims to nurture equity-focused systems change that helps to create an environment where formal and informal leaders of color across all levels - including students, faculty, and staff - are supported and thriving. The goal aligns efforts across the Washington community and technical college system to foster anti-racist leadership and institutions, responding to the unique voices, challenges, and needs of formal and informal leaders of color throughout the educational system.



“We are looking to help create whole-college transformation by building capacity for equity-focused systems change in ways that improve relationships, interactions, practices, and policies that share the college culture and experience,” said Warren Brown, chief executive officer of College Spark Washington, of the holistic approach.

Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges serve 273,000 students each year, half of whom are students of color. “Our commitment to student success extends beyond traditional academic boundaries. This initiative represents a pivotal step towards creating an educational environment where leaders of color not only thrive but lead the way for others,” said Sophia Agtarap at SBCTC. “By addressing the unique challenges faced by formal and informal leaders of color in our community college system, we contribute to a more inclusive and equitable educational landscape.”

According to Brown and Agtarap, the initiative’s first year will involve listening to groups and individuals involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion work across Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges. Education Northwest, a research firm, will gather data on the experiences of students, faculty, and staff of color to ensure strategies and resources advanced by the initiative are responsive, relevant, and effective.

“While every community and technical college has diversity, equity and inclusion plans and most have surveyed their own college communities, those plans can stall without leadership capacity throughout the college,” said Paul Francis, executive director at SBCTC. “The College Spark funding will build leaders at all levels across the college system so plans turn into reality with actionable and measurable outcomes.”

Brown said the partnership between College Spark Washington and SBCTC demonstrates a commitment to student success that extends beyond traditional academic boundaries. “This initiative represents a pivotal step toward creating an educational environment where leaders of color emerge, thrive, and lead the way for others to create a more inclusive and equitable educational landscape."

For more information on this partnership and the initiative, please contact:

SBCTC Contact: Sophia Agtarap – sagtarap@sbctc.edu

College Spark Washington Contact: Heather Gingerich – heather@collegespark.org