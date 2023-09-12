College Spark Washington Unveils $75,000 Grant Igniting Educational Equity Across Spokane, Welcomes New Board Member

Barbara Richardson and Warren Brown present a $75K gift to Sam Song, President of the Spokane Public Schools Foundation, to support innovation in teaching and learning.

Funding will support projects proposed by Spokane-area educators with a focus on equity, ensuring all students receive the support they need to thrive.

By directing this grant to the Spokane Public Schools Foundation, we are investing in projects that will transform lives and create opportunities for students in our community.” — Barbara Richardson

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- College Spark Washington, a private foundation dedicated to promoting equity in education across the state, is thrilled to announce a $75,000 grant awarded to the Spokane Public Schools Foundation. This grant, generously provided by Barbara Richardson, former Board Chair at College Spark Washington and a founding member of the Spokane Public Schools Foundation, will bolster equity-related projects aimed at empowering students and advancing educational opportunities.

In addition to this exciting grant announcement, College Spark is pleased to welcome Linda McDermott, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs at Washington State University, to its Board of Trustees. Linda will serve as the Eastern Washington representative, ensuring regional representation and diverse perspectives are integral to the foundation’s decision-making process.

“Equity in education knows no boundaries, and as an organization serving students and educators across Washington state, it is imperative that we have regional representation on our Board,” emphasizes Dr. Warren Brown, Executive Director at College Spark. “We are immensely grateful for Barbara Richardson for her dedicated service and commitment to our mission. Her generosity in awarding this grant will positively impact countless students. We are also thrilled to welcome Linda McDermott to the Board, bringing her expertise and deep understanding of Eastern Washington’s unique educational landscape.”

Barbara Richardson, a steadfast advocate for equity, shares her thoughts on the grant and Linda’s appointment: “I firmly believe that access to quality education should not be determined by a student’s zip code. By directing this grant to the Spokane Public Schools Foundation, we are investing in projects that will transform lives and create opportunities for students in our community. Additionally, with Linda joining the Board, we gain a valuable voice representing Eastern Washington. I have full confidence that Linda’s experience and dedication will contribute greatly to the foundation’s ongoing efforts.”

The Spokane Public Schools Foundation, under the leadership of President Sam Song, is committed to fostering equitable education in the region. “This grant from College Spark will enable us to expand our reach and impact,” Song remarks. “We are deeply grateful to Ms. Richardson for her unwavering support and belief in our work. Together, we will continue advancing educational equity, supporting students, and inspiring transformative change.”

Through collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships, College Spark Washington, the Spokane Public Schools Foundation, and their dedicated Board members are actively working to break down barriers and address systemic inequities in education. Together, they strive to ensure every student in Washington state has an equal opportunity to thrive academically and reach their full potential.