Interstate 29 Structure Improvement Project Scheduled to Begin Near Worthing (Exit 64)

For Immediate Release: Monday, July 15, 2024

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, structure improvements are scheduled to begin in the Sioux Falls area on both northbound and southbound Interstate 29 near Worthing at exit 64. Lane closures will be in place in the driving and passing lanes intermittently to allow for bridge deck repairs, replacement of approach slabs, placement of surface treatment, and guardrail replacement. Motorists should expect delays through the work area and stay alert for workers, equipment, and sudden slowing of traffic.

The prime contractor on this $4.2 million project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD. The project is anticipated to be complete by Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-