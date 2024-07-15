Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,147 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 29 Structure Improvement Project Scheduled to Begin Near Worthing (Exit 64)

For Immediate Release:  Monday, July 15, 2024

Contact:  Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, structure improvements are scheduled to begin in the Sioux Falls area on both northbound and southbound Interstate 29 near Worthing at exit 64. Lane closures will be in place in the driving and passing lanes intermittently to allow for bridge deck repairs, replacement of approach slabs, placement of surface treatment, and guardrail replacement. Motorists should expect delays through the work area and stay alert for workers, equipment, and sudden slowing of traffic. 

The prime contractor on this $4.2 million project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD. The project is anticipated to be complete by Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Interstate 29 Structure Improvement Project Scheduled to Begin Near Worthing (Exit 64)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more